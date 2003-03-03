These are days when seeing your life

resume its normal placid course,

you hear their unexpected cry

arise in lamentation, deep and hoarse,

which, before reaching its highest pitch,

gusts forth like a wild spring wind;

and suddenly all the streets are thick

with the interminable sound of groans

whose unrelenting ups and downs

heave you high onto steep waves

of terror, then plunge you to the ground

until your soul, ripped apart, caves

in. But then all the silence

within the echo of these shrieks

erupts, and your will goes weak,

stunned by the horror of such stillness.

Falling mute, they reduce you to a cower,

as if covering you with blows,

until one final monotonous moan

at last releases you from their power.



Media in vita

(1930-1933)

I have lost the faith

that brought me to this place.

And in the wake of this forsaking,

night is my surrounding space.

I am uncannily attracted

by the darkness of this defeat;

since I no longer carry any banners,

I'm as honest a man you'll ever meet.

I'm not fighting for any "cause,"

all I'm fighting for now is me,

I stand the loneliest of guards,

it takes courage to see what I see:

I don't know how long I'll hold my own,

keeping watch on the edge of the abyss

in the beckoning prospect of light

sunk into such an enormous pit.

All I know is that I am not free

to decide things for myself.

I could perhaps put on a disguise,

but the world decides everything else.

The world? Or rather that abyss

of nothingness in which the world

appears--

the reflection of that second face

which negates me, without tears.





Jerusalem

(Summer 1948)

Nights, when the sandstone walls, baked

all day, now release their gathered heat

onto the city's fitful summer sleep,

wafting up to where weapons lie in wait,

and where the cool moonlight scours

the distant contours of the mountains,

while bells ring from monastery towers,

chiming in on gunfire from the front,

you sense that all the age-old life pent

up in this city now draws to an end,

and you know: she is now spent,

expended on the Real, and commences

to detach herself from the present.

Poor, dethroned, stark in her nakedness,

She stands there, whom enemies could not sway,

and is once again what she always was:

a mere memory of a former greatness

and a waiting for the Final Day.



-translated by Richard Sieburth