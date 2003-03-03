A liberal's war, too.

Perceptions, perceptions. The great debate about the war in Iraq-- does anybody imagine that the United States has dispatched 180,000 troops to the Gulf not to send them into battle?--has dissolved into another debate about debates, another collision of perspectives, Washington, Paris, Berlin, New York, Brussels, Vilnius, Riyadh, the streets, the halls of power, as if there were no real threats that must be met, no conclusive answers that can be given to some of the urgent questions, and all that is needed now is a tolerance for other people's opinions. But it is not intolerant to believe that one is right and the other is wrong, if one can defend one's view. My own view is that it is quite easy to defend the necessity and the justice of separating Saddam Hussein from his lethal devices, which is the same thing as separating him from his power, which is the same thing as aiding in the formation of a democratic government in Baghdad. The only genuine solution to the problem of the proliferation of nuclear, chemical, and biological arms is political development. It comes in many kinds, and often with assistance from the outside. (There is imperialism, and there is assistance from the outside. It is not naive to maintain the distinction, unless one thinks that the imbalance of power is itself an evil; but then one has surrendered the discussion of politics.) And the theory of deterrence cannot be responsibly applied to a dictator who has already used weapons whose use is famously not rational.

Morally, there is no significant difference between Halabja and Srebrenica. Both places were the sites of genocidal crimes that required decisive action by the international community, that is, by an American-led "coalition of the willing." There is a difference in scale, though, and in danger: Unlike the villain of Srebrenica, the villain of Halabja is in the position to perpetrate the same atrocity again, and worse. How can any liberal, any individual who associates himself with the party of humanity, not count himself in this coalition of the willing? So never mind the future of NATO, and all the other conference-building measures; there are many thousands of lives at stake in the outcome of this debate, in the disposition of Iraq's arsenal. Dominique de Villepin, in a breathtakingly obtuse phrase that brought down the house at the Security Council last week, called for "disarmament through peace." There speaks the collapse of modern memory. But it is the other way around, sucker: peace through disarmament. How can any liberal think otherwise?

The difficulty now is that the magnitude of American power seems to be obscuring the magnitude of American liberalism. The United States is the strongest state that has ever existed. It has no rival, and it will have no rival for many decades. And its capabilities seem to be blinding people about its purposes. How can such a powerful country not adopt its own power as its cause? How can such a mighty republic not be what Raymond Aron called "the imperial republic"? It is not surprising, surely, that the overwhelming dominance of the United States, in the aftermath of the cold war and the recent revolution in technology, makes many people around the world uneasy, and inclines them to overlook the considerable inhibitions on our pleasure in the use of our power that our culture has always imposed upon us, either in the form of internationalist decency or in the form of isolationist indifference.

It certainly has not helped that the Bush administration, and particularly the Rumsfeld Pentagon, has permitted itself fantasies of omnipotence. I refer not to its notorious doctrine of preemption, which in the case of certain threats really is nothing more than prudence. (Be early to kill a man who is coming to kill you, runs an ancient Jewish adage.) The theory of just war--not that war requires the approval of professors, but we must be thoughtful-- demands that a threat be "imminent" before you preempt it; but its notion of imminence is based on the old clarities of armies confronting each other on battlefields in the light of morning. What was disturbing about the Bush administration, rather, was its dream of the militarization of space, and the restoration of missile defense in its most theological version, and the "revolution in military affairs," which was merely a transposition of the stupid technological utopianism of the 1990s to the realm of military strategy. In the National Security Strategy that was released in September 2002, the president declared that "our forces will be strong enough to dissuade potential adversaries from pursuing a military build-up in hopes of surpassing, or equaling, the power of the United States." So we will never again be equaled: From the standpoint of American interests, this is nothing more than an American government properly pressing its advantage; but there is an eschatological echo in the language, a temerity about history, as if the experience of nations has once and for all been transformed, and the Hobbesian problem has been forever solved, and we are Leviathan.