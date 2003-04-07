From milkweed to lupine a woman shadows

a monarch. Slowly makes her way, conveys



her weight with care. And in the womb her son

flutters, then butterfly-kicks against walls.



The woman tracks a trail of burnished wings,

migrating into the heart-notch of forest,



then settles on a lichened tree-trunk where

underground rivers flowing out of snow-



mountain lakes rumble the decree of her

unborn son: "Journey farther, journey deeper."



Into darker woods she transports a monarch

ruling, even now, unnamed territory.

This poem originally ran in the April 7, 2003, issue of the magazine.