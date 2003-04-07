Life Changings

Now in his early seventies, Duvall writes, directs, and stars in a film about a New York hit man who is hired to go to Buenos Aires to kill a political tyrant, and who there falls in love with the tango and a tango teacher. This strange combination might have produced either a dark comedy or a drama of belated realizations. Neither happens. The combination itself doesn't happen--thematically, anyway. Assassination Tango is a series of disconnected scenes alternating between two story lines, neither of which is cogent or concluded. The picture is tinged with the irrational.

The clunks start with the first scene. Duvall is at a nightclub table with a twelve-year-old girl--his girlfriend's daughter, we learn--and is teasing her about dancing with him. The sequence could bear a subtitle asking us to note that this man, despite what happens later, has heart. The pieces of the plot are then slapped in, often with Duvall speaking what sounds like improvised staccato dialogue, as he accepts his hit assignment, goes to Buenos Aires, and meets the aggrieved people who have hired him through some Argentinean criminals. He makes preparations for his job that are unexplained and unbelievable; then he happens to see the lovely Luciana Pedraza tangoing marvelously in a dance hall, and cannot, as Yeats said, know the dancer from the dance. The businesslike hit man goes tango-mad.

To this plot mélange add factual slips. Duvall travels with one smallish bag, yet his wardrobe is inexhaustible. The tyrant-target is delayed out of town by an accident, yet turns up when expected. He is heavily guarded, yet Duvall walks into his garden simply by flourishing a bunch of flowers and pretending that he is there to deliver them.