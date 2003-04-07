Life Changings

Assassination Tango (United Artists)

That Girl from Paris (Films Philos)

Has Robert Duvall gone out of his professional mind? The worry seems legitimate, especially for an admirer, after Assassination Tango. Ever since I first saw him, in an Off-Broadway production of Miller's A View From the Bridge in 1965, Duvall has seemed to me one of the few American actors in both theater and film who needed only to decide to be great in order to reach classical greatness. That Miller performance, his later theater work in Wait Until Dark and American Buffalo, and his film performances (to name only a few) in Apocalypse Now, The Seven-Per-Cent Solution, The Eagle Has Landed, and, above all, Tender Mercies affirmed that Duvall had astonishing range and gravity. Long ago I began hoping in print that we would see him--on stage and, yes, on screen--as Macbeth and as Ibsen's John Gabriel Borkman and as Ridgeon in Shaw's The Doctor's Dilemma, which are only some of the major roles that seemed to be waiting for him to take them on. Duvall's films kept coming steadily, but usually within the compass that steady film work allows. An exception was The Apostle, which he also wrote and directed, an overlong and unoriginal work about a Southern preacher that at least had serious intent. But now …

Now in his early seventies, Duvall writes, directs, and stars in a film about a New York hit man who is hired to go to Buenos Aires to kill a political tyrant, and who there falls in love with the tango and a tango teacher. This strange combination might have produced either a dark comedy or a drama of belated realizations. Neither happens. The combination itself doesn't happen--thematically, anyway. Assassination Tango is a series of disconnected scenes alternating between two story lines, neither of which is cogent or concluded. The picture is tinged with the irrational.

The clunks start with the first scene. Duvall is at a nightclub table with a twelve-year-old girl--his girlfriend's daughter, we learn--and is teasing her about dancing with him. The sequence could bear a subtitle asking us to note that this man, despite what happens later, has heart. The pieces of the plot are then slapped in, often with Duvall speaking what sounds like improvised staccato dialogue, as he accepts his hit assignment, goes to Buenos Aires, and meets the aggrieved people who have hired him through some Argentinean criminals. He makes preparations for his job that are unexplained and unbelievable; then he happens to see the lovely Luciana Pedraza tangoing marvelously in a dance hall, and cannot, as Yeats said, know the dancer from the dance. The businesslike hit man goes tango-mad.