Sulaymaniya Dispatch: Second Front

A Komali in a brown-fur, Russian-style hat said they didn't know if the PUK had really believed the men they killed were Ansar fighters. "Perhaps," he said, "they think we're the same types." Are you? someone asked. "We have a common border with them; they come here for food sometimes. But we have different ideas. We want to spread our ideas by negotiation. They want to spread them with fighting," he said. A darkwindowed Land Cruiser sped up the slope and stopped in front of the compound. Ali Bapir stepped out, grinned, and greeted everyone. He appreciated, he said, that he has already gotten a letter from Jalal Talabani, the powerful PUK leader, saying the attack had been planned against Ansar, not Komal. Ali Bapir began a slow lecture to the journalists sitting on the floor about the definition of terrorism and the fact that the PUK's unprovoked killing of five of his men indeed constituted it. "It's just a local story," one reporter, impatient, whispered. "An insignificant internal feud, let's get out of here." Another said, "Their crime? Driving while bearded"--a play on the "driving while black" slogan young African American men use to explain why their cars are frequently pulled over by the police. Another reporter, perhaps desperate to turn this into an international story, asked Ali Bapir and just about any other Komal Islamist wandering around, "Don't you think the Americans could have been behind it?" Everyone looked puzzled, and he explained, "You know they were killed near the airstrip the Americans plan to use for their forces." The Komalis didn't answer him.

Ali Bapir served kabob, bread, and tea and then said goodbye. In the village, on a slope of the mountain, a sturdy mother of seven children stood by her gate. Two of her sons are with Komal's peshmerga. Why? "It's not up to us," she said. "Komal decided to live here because the mountain protects them." The villagers here are just like leaves, blowing this way and that for decades, running from chemical attacks, from the Iranians, from the Iraqi army. Her house was destroyed and rebuilt three times. Now, she said, she's afraid of everyone--the PUK, Ansar, the Americans. Saddam, she said, is the least of their worries; he's so far away.

The story of the current Islamist presence in northern Iraq begins in 1986, in Halabja, with five brothers led by the eldest, Sheik Osman. The people of Halabja were on the streets demonstrating against Saddam's cruelty. The Iraqi army retaliated by leveling the square where they demonstrated. Osman and his four brothers and their families fled and settled at the foot of a snowy mountain in a refugee camp with thousands of others from Halabja who were fleeing Iraqi military service, arrest, and retaliation. One of them was Ayub, nine years old at the time, who told me the history: Sheik Osman and Sheik Ali and their brothers were well-known figures in Halabja. "Sheik Ali was the preacher of Halabja's second-biggest mosque, which was called Pasha Mosque," Ayub recalled. "Because of this, they drew the attention of the Iranians, who proposed the idea of creating a political Islamic party for them. It was called the Islamic Movement of Kurdistan [IMK]. Sheik Osman was appointed the leader. The people in our camp were extremely poor refugees and angry with the Iraqi regime, and they began registering their names eagerly. One of the first to sign up was my brother. He signed up his name in the tent of Sheik Omar, who was paying out everyone's salaries." For Iran, the IMK was a perfect sword to stick in the back of its enemy, Iraq. The Iranians took some IMK members, including Ayub's father, to Iran and gave them guns and education. The fighters infiltrated Iraq, guiding hit-and-run attacks, sneaking around at night to inform people that a new party had been born.