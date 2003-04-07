Malabo Dispatch: Trade Union

Obiang isn't the only Central or West African autocrat receiving favorable American attention these days. President Omar Bongo has ruled for more than 35 years in Gabon--the State Department calls relations between the two countries "excellent" and says the United States provides military training to members of the Gabonese armed forces. Cameroon, ruled by President Paul Biya for more than 20 years and criticized in the past over human rights abuses, has worked closely with the United States on a number of initiatives since joining the U.N. Security Council last year. Angola, whose president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was once fiercely opposed by the United States because of his leftist politics, has enjoyed a deepening relationship with the United States. The State Department says this reflects "Angola's role as a major energy source and recognition by the U.S. of Angola's regional importance."

To many observers in Central and West Africa, the reason for America's new interest is clear: Recent years have witnessed large offshore crude-oil discoveries in the Gulf of Guinea, which stretches down Africa's Atlantic coast, that could provide huge opportunities to U.S. businesses. ChevronTexaco, which has invested almost $5 billion in Africa-related energy projects over the last five years, plans, together with its partners, to invest a further $20 billion over the next five. But, despite pledges like last year's national security strategy commitment to work to build an African continent of "liberty, peace, and growing prosperity," the United States is accused of failing to use its leverage to push these oil-rich nations toward democratic values. Instead, at a time when the United States claims to be confronting authoritarian regimes in Arab oil states, it appears to be buttressing them in African ones.

In a region of stunted polities, Equatorial Guinea--a country of just half a million people--has amassed a particularly dismal record since it gained independence from Spain in 1968. President Obiang, who took power from his murderous uncle in a 1979 coup, introduced multiparty democracy in the early '90s only to win 98 percent of the vote in the 1996 presidential election, which international critics claimed was plagued by ballot-rigging. The most recent election was set for February. But, in November, Obiang called it early, leaving little time for the opposition to prepare. Around town, his preprinted posters hung from government and business buildings and far outnumbered the opposition's. In the port town of Luba, troops drove around the day before the election in a silver Toyota minivan with posters of Obiang's Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea stuck to its front and back. Clemente Engonga Nguema, the interior minister and head of the country's nominally independent electoral commission, insists the army is apolitical.