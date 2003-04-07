Preoccupied

In Iraq, the likelihood that the aims of a U.N. proconsul would run counter to the aims of democracy may be even greater. To begin with, says Ralph Wilde, a U.N. scholar at the University of London, "what we find in the arena of civil administration is the considerable use of appointees to the United Nations--former officials of national governments, for whom U.N. service is an interlude in a career of state service." And State Department officials predict that, were the United Nations to appoint a high commissioner for Iraq, the post would almost certainly be filled by a native Arabic speaker--most likely an Arab diplomat such as U.N. Special Envoy Lakhdar Brahimi or chief nuclear inspector Mohamed ElBaradei--who balances the interests of the Iraqi people with the broader agenda of the Arab states, not one of which qualifies as a democracy. "Arab governments would much rather have a U.N. administrator in Iraq," says liberal dissident Kanan Makiya, "and, if [the administrator] is a member of one of those governments, Iraqis will simply be governed by the lowest common denominator of Arab politics, which is certainly not democracy."

There is also the problem of competing national interests. A decade ago, then-U.N. Secretary-General Boutros BoutrosGhali predicted that the United Nations "may emerge as greater than the sum of its parts." Alas, the organization has in recent years revealed itself to be no more, and often considerably less, than that. During the 1990s, France and Russia transformed the U.N.'s mission in Iraq into an arena for pursuing their own political interests (the most important of which seemed to be constraining the United States) by, among other things, refusing to endorse incriminatory findings by U.N. inspectors in Iraq, repeatedly attempting to water down the U.N. sanctions regime, and violating the sanctions themselves. And there is no reason to expect that, given half a chance, they will behave any better this time--particularly in light of France's words and Russia's deeds last week, when Paris vituperatively condemned the U.S. invasion and news emerged that Moscow has been shipping military equipment to Saddam. The prospect of a national government rigging a multilateral operation for its own purposes is hardly without precedent. In Bosnia, French representatives repeatedly thwarted U.S. attempts to capture war criminals such as Radovan Karadzic by alerting them beforehand, and, in Kosovo, they even passed along NATO military secrets to the Serbs. In Iraq, too, Chirac's opposition to "giving the American and British belligerents the right to administer Iraq," as he put it last week, plainly suggests that, having failed to prevent an American-led war, France intends to subvert an American-led peace.

The irony is that even the Bush team's hawks do not envision the administration of postwar Iraq being a wholly American enterprise. On the contrary, they hope to cede political control as quickly as possible to the Iraqis themselves--lest American soldiers come to be seen as oppressors rather than liberators and precisely because they fear the taint of imperialism. In their view, the debate is not about U.N. versus U.S. rule. It is about U.N. versus Iraqi rule. And, like Iraq's democratic exiles, Pentagon and White House officials believe that democracy stands a better chance of flourishing in Iraq absent a cadre of political administrators from East 42nd Street.