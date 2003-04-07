Preoccupied

Far from alarming the Bush team's Euro-phobes, France's reluctance to endorse the postwar vision of Blair and the State Department pleases no one so much as the hawks at the Pentagon, in the National Security Council, and in the vice president's office, as well as more than a few members of Iraq's exile community. Their concern is less the U.N.'s humanitarian agenda than its political inclinations. The Bush team's famed aversion to nation-building notwithstanding, most of its members now concede that American forces will need to do exactly that in Iraq, and they have no objection to the U.N.'s playing a role in at least the nation's physical reconstruction. Hence, they support a U.N. resolution calling for the resumption of Iraq's oil-for-food program and the assistance of U.N. humanitarian-relief agencies.

At the same time, they fear the effect of inserting the world body into the minutiae of Iraq's political life and believe the country's future would be far better served if the United Nations were confined to digging latrines there after the war. "I'm praying [the French] keep this up," says a senior administration official. "If the U.N. has a say in [postwar] Iraq, the first thing they'll probably do is put Saddam back in power." Specifically, they worry that Iraq could be transformed into an arena of competition among Security Council members and a laboratory for U.N. ineptitude. Equally worrisome is that an all-powerful U.N. proconsul in Baghdad could diminish rather than encourage the prospects for democracy in Iraq. British and EU officials invoke the "Kosovo model," which calls for a U.N. commissioner or administrator to wield ultimate authority in the realm of Iraqi politics as well as humanitarian affairs, as a useful precedent. But, for good reasons, that is not yet the official U.S. position.

One of those reasons derives from the avowed purpose of this war: the liberation of Iraq. Just as Iraqi exiles argue that an extended period of American rule will retard the growth of Iraqi democracy, they argue that a similar period of U.N. rule would be, if anything, an even greater impediment. "A U.N high commissioner will be easily manipulated by outside forces," predicts Entifadh Qanbar, Washington representative of the Iraqi National Congress, who worries particularly about the influence of antidemocratic Arab governments. "The U.N. will give us bureaucracy at the expense of democracy." Indeed, while it may have other virtues, the United Nations, where Libya currently presides over the world body's Human Rights Commission, has hardly distinguished itself as an agent of democratization. Whether in Bosnia or, more recently, in Kosovo, U.N.-sanctioned administrators have repeatedly expressed a preference for order over liberty--subverting nascent democracies through procedural gimmicks, arbitrary edicts, and the summary firing of democratically elected officials.

The clearest failure of the "Kosovo model" has been Kosovo itself. As no less a supporter of the world body than U.N. authority Roland Paris recounts in his forthcoming book, At War's End: Building Peace After Civil Conflict, "The powers of Kosovo's elected assembly were limited and subject to the oversight of the Special Representative of the Secretary General, who retained the right to dissolve the assembly, call for new elections, and veto any measure passed by the assembly that violated the purposes of the operation." Indeed, not six months after convening a representative assembly in December 2001, Kosovo's elected officials found one of their first resolutions annulled by the U.N.'s special representative, Michael Steiner, on the grounds that it implied a desire for sovereignty. Reaching deeply into Kosovo's political arena, the United Nations has dismissed government officials, barred campaign rallies, and now presides over a network of ostensibly representative local councils whose edicts it can overturn on a whim.

In Iraq, the likelihood that the aims of a U.N. proconsul would run counter to the aims of democracy may be even greater. To begin with, says Ralph Wilde, a U.N. scholar at the University of London, "what we find in the arena of civil administration is the considerable use of appointees to the United Nations--former officials of national governments, for whom U.N. service is an interlude in a career of state service." And State Department officials predict that, were the United Nations to appoint a high commissioner for Iraq, the post would almost certainly be filled by a native Arabic speaker--most likely an Arab diplomat such as U.N. Special Envoy Lakhdar Brahimi or chief nuclear inspector Mohamed ElBaradei--who balances the interests of the Iraqi people with the broader agenda of the Arab states, not one of which qualifies as a democracy. "Arab governments would much rather have a U.N. administrator in Iraq," says liberal dissident Kanan Makiya, "and, if [the administrator] is a member of one of those governments, Iraqis will simply be governed by the lowest common denominator of Arab politics, which is certainly not democracy."