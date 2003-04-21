After a Death

Poem

His wife waits by the gate.

The afternoon meal is all but finished.

What will you say to her, which of the speeches, long prepared, will fall

trippingly from your tongue?



The village center's just a short walk. The parson

is a clever man, and fancies himself a puppeteer.

You watched him play out Luther's amazement

with a small stringed toy. Still, the point is made.

We should all see differently, though of course,

some do, some are made to do. So it seems,

Lynn, so it seems (and here you pause,