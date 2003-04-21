Minority Rule

But the Baath Sunnis of Iraq were not millenarians. They were relatively secular and also clients of the Soviets as long as the Soviets existed, like the Syrian Baathists of the Assad clan and the Nasserites before them in Egypt. It is true that, in all these countries, there was a Muslim Brotherhood of Sunni fanatics, whose fortunes would ebb and flow. But the regimes did make their lives difficult, even treacherous, and then, in moments of crisis, the dictator would suddenly tilt the way of the hyper-faithful, as Saddam did in his last days.

Sunni dominance in Iraq has been for decades the axiomatic formula for foreign interlocutors, first the United Kingdom and subsequently the United States. For centuries, there were robust Christian communities in Iraq. No longer. In any case, the West is now serenely indifferent to the fate of Christians in the Muslim world. The very existence of the Kurds, however, always seemed to imperil the territorial integrity of Iraq, a highly fatuous construct, and the territorial stability of other neighboring countries as well. They were almost everyone's favorite lost cause, but a lost cause nonetheless, gruff figures in a museum of threatened ethnic minorities. The Kurdish hour, however, has finally come. The Shia, by contrast, were no one's favorite cause, lost or otherwise. In the Levant and the Fertile Crescent, the Shia were the downtrodden and disinherited of Islam, despised and derided as fanatics. After the transformation of Iran into a revolutionary Shia state by the ayatollahs, an even more malignant aura was attached to them. In Saudi Arabia, the Shia had always been seen as insidious religious heretics. Now they were thought of as dangerous Persian agents as well. So too, of course, in Iraq, despite the fact that no Shia had risen against Saddam during his disastrous war with Iran.

The political demonization of the Shia among the Saudi elite turned into marching orders for George H.W. Bush and for his partner in power and purse, James Baker. They let Saddam remain standing at the end of the first Gulf war primarily to ensure the continued dominance of the Sunnis in Iraq and not to threaten Sunni dominance in Saudi Arabia. And they turned their backs after the Gulf war on a Shia revolt for which the United States had sounded the trumpets. The fact is that the American political and petroleum vocation in the Arab world has always been premised on a partnership with the Sunni elites. This remains the concern of State's professional Arabists, and it shades Colin Powell's views as well. It is a remarkable declaration of political independence by George W.and perhaps a rite of personal passage-that he seems to grasp that the traditional historical dictum about Sunni domination may actually be banal. There is now a struggle in the administration between the Sunni-firsters, who are large in number and highly placed, and everyone else.

The Sunni-firsters say they want the new Iraq to be kept afloat in the only way that is possible: by the experienced hands of the old Iraq, its seasoned petroleum professionals, its sage judges, its competent administrators, its honest men of the army, even some of its politicians. But what they really intend is to maintain Iraq as a center of Sunni power, which means holding the Kurds and Shia at bay. In a paradoxical way, the Sunnis are the only ones they truly trust. And, in trusting the present Sunni hierarchy, they really trust the Iraqi Baath Party or whatever will remain of it at the war's conclusion.

It is no surprise that the powers at the United Nations who fought to keep Saddam alive are now angling for leverage in the new Iraq. Once again, Jacques Chirac has stated it most clearly: "The political, economic, humanitarian, and administrative reconstruction of Iraq is a matter for the United Nations and for it alone." It is not simply the mercantile interests of the intransigent European countries that animate them. It is also the fact that the Muslim states, mostly Sunni, are longtime players in the U.N. nomenklatura and apparat. The game that they have played is to sidle up to the Europeans, flatter them, make them feel important, even pivotal. But the portent that goes with being France is not unlike the portent of being Saudi Arabia: It is expiring and expiring fast. This is last-ditch politics in very high-flown language.