Birds and Others

Stanley Kauffmann on films.

The statistics are staggering. Winged Migration, a French documentary about birds in flight, took four years to make. It employed, as it proceeded, a total crew of four hundred fifty. It was shot in a global variety of places-or over them, rather-to capture the four principal migration routes: those used by North American birds, European and Asian birds, Asian birds, and Southeast Asian birds. Needed for the cinematography were gliders and model gliders, helicopters and model ones, light motorized aircraft, and balloons. More than fifty species of birds were followed, usually on their southward autumn flights but also heading northward in the spring.

The statistics matter because the resulting ninety-minute film is lovely and astonishing. Everyone who has ever seen a migrating flock of birds, of any kind, has wondered at least for a moment about them. Some information is given to us painlessly by a narrator—for instance, the long-distance champions seem to be the waders that migrate 6,200 miles twice a year from the Arctic Circle to Africa and back. But this film clarifies—dramatizes—an obvious yet marvelous fact: while we trudge along, wherever we are, thousands and thousands of other creatures are weaving away at invisible patterns of flight over our heads. What is astonishing is the patterns. And it is lovely because, from Icarus on, at least an iota in every one of us has longed, however briefly, to fly. Aircraft, even gliders, are not the same thing.

The director-writer-producer was Jacques Perrin, the Frenchman who has been an actor but has been spending more of his time as a producer of films about natural history and anthropology. (Perrin produced the enthralling Himalaya seen here in 1999, an account of isolated Nepalese villagers and their trading treks through snowy heights.) Perrin planned the whole of Winged Migration and, with friends, devised the aircraft mentioned above that could accompany birds without frightening them. Yet technique doesn't quite explain how he knew that a certain tree on one bank of the Amazon was the place to which a parrot, in all its gaudiness, would fly from the other bank. This involved a different sort of planning.

The varieties of plumage and shape in birds, no matter how loyal we have been to National Geographic, are still breathtaking. The way in which birds organize their flights is still mysterious. (How do they know what a V is and the order in which to form it?) For any viewer of this film, a few of the dozens and dozens of episodes will stand out. I think of several. Laggard or ailing members of a flock are quickly abandoned: the greatest good of the greatest number is the silent motto. A pelican (I think it was) snatches up a fish, then is perplexed with it crosswise in its beak. Standing in the stream, it has no place to lay the fish down and grasp it otherwise. So it juggles the fish in the air until, head first, the fish slides down the pelican's gullet. And for sheer beauty nothing in the film surpasses the shot, from above, of a flock of white geese flying over a landscape of autumn foliage.