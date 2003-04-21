Upside-Down Cake

Washington Diarist

The press has reported that the Iraqi regime spent the prewar months scrutinizing tapes of Black Hawk Down for military lessons. I've begun to suspect that they've also been studying White House press conferences. How else to explain the eerie similarity between the pedagogical styles of Saddam Hussein's chief spokesman, Mohammed Said Al Sahaf, and Ari Fleischer? Both are highly disciplined in repeating their insult of choice for their opponents-Al Sahaf preferring "criminal" and Fleischer "obstructionist." Those who watch Fleischer in action are familiar with his practice of escaping questions with long, convoluted answers intended to befuddle the press. Al Sahaf has mastered the same skill. At a press conference last week, for example, he was asked why Iraqi troops were equipped with chemical-protection suits if Iraq does not have any chemical weapons. "All the armies, when there are wars, especially when there is aggressive war like the American-British war against Iraq, and they're trying to invade, which they are trying now and which we will foil it, hopefully, the standard that by the armies, the equipment of the fighters and there should be among these equipment should be a mask and a description of any weapons," he explained. After this, the reporters had no choice but to change the subject. But the real trademark of both spokesmen is their talent for remaining utterly unflappable in the face of bad news. Rather than attempt to cast unpleasant information in the most favorable light, both spokesmen prefer instead to deny it altogether. Here's Fleischer on February 28, when asked about Bush's approval rating, which had dropped almost continuously for the previous year from the mid-70s to the mid-50s: "I don't think the president looks at it that way. I think there's been remarkable stability to his polling numbers, frankly." This sort of straight-faced stiff-arming is Fleischer's specialty, but his Iraqi counterpart is just as good. When asked last week about American claims of capturing Saddam International Airport, Al Sahaf replied, "We kicked them out. We pulverized them, defeated them in the outside of the airport." You wouldn't think the leadership of the world's greatest democracy could match up with a totalitarian state in terms of message discipline. That Bush has been able to do so ought to be a source of true pride.

Just as technology has revolutionized war, so too has it revolutionized war punditry. Debates that once took years and consumed reams of paper have been reduced to instantaneous affairs thanks to computer databases such as Google and LexisNexis. The first hints of this revolution could be seen in the wake of the 1991 Gulf war, when pro-war pundits mockingly recycled the quotes of doves who had predicted a bloody quagmire. It was barely one week into the second Gulf war that the doves began to exact their revenge by accusing their opponents of predicting a cakewalk. The problem for hawks is that one of them actually did predict the war would be a cakewalk. ("I believe demolishing Hussein's military power and liberating Iraq would be a cakewalk," wrote former Reaganite and current Defense Policy Board member Ken Adelman last year.) And so, at the first sign of trouble, doves seized upon this unfortunate turn of phrase. A Frank Rich column from March 30 approvingly quoted Peter Arnett as a brave dissenter from the cakewalk consensus. "It's deja vu all over again, the idea that this would be a walkover, the idea that the people of Basra would throw flowers at the Marines," Arnett told Rich. "The war is not the cakewalk Bush forecast. Ordinary Iraqis are not greeting American troops with flowers, while U.S. casualties mount," wrote Robert Kuttner, my former editor at The American Prospect.