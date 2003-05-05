In the 1970s, a new organization installed itself in the mountains and the forests above the coffee estates. The Revolutionary Organization of the People in Arms (ORPA) was started by local youth and university intellectuals. Of the various Guatemalan guerrilla groups, ORPA seemed the least violent, partly because it was led by the urbane Rodrigo Asturias, the son of Miguel Angel Asturias, Guatemala’s Nobel laureate in literature. ORPA was also a group to which, with a few horrifying exceptions, the army did not respond with its trademark village massacres. Why this was so is an interesting question. One possibility is ORPA’s decision not to organize villages as publicly declared support bases. Another possible explanation is that planters needed their workers’ labor too much for the army to slaughter them en masse.

After the government and a vestigial guerrilla movement signed a peace agreement in 1996, demobilized ORPA fighters told Wilkinson how coffee workers greeted them with cheers and applause in 1980-1981. The welcome was brief. While the guerrillas “were always too quick to be surrounded,” Wilkinson writes, “the army was surrounding them with something much more powerful than its troops: anguish, fear, anger—by kidnapping suspected supporters and convincing their bereaved relatives that the guerrillas were ultimately to blame. The army’s reprisals sent hundreds of recruits up the mountain to join ORP—Amany more than the group could support, because the army had cut off its food supply—from a population that now blamed the guerrillas for the army’s murder of their husbands, brothers, and sons. So it came to pass that when ORPA arrived to burn down the Endlers’ place, the workers attacked the would-be arsonists with stones and machetes.

Wilkinson’s title, Silence on the Mountain, plays off Fire From the Mountain, the mock-heroic memoir of the Sandinista commandante Omar Cabezas. Like other activists who flocked to Guatemala during the peace process of the 1990s, Wilkinson wanted to “uncover the history of revolt and repression that was buried in the shadows of the past.” He was arriving with the Guevarista assumption that the poor of Latin America have been waiting for the right leadership to take up arms against their oppressors. Since the land reform of the early 1950s was so promising, and the repression that followed it so undeniable, he makes a good case for guerrilla warfare as an inevitable development in the coffee zone. But in the highland communities where the majority of Mayas live, there is ample evidence that the guerrillas had a mixed reception. Even in the coffee plantations, there is the old problem of who isn’t cheering: when liberators receive a rousing welcome, how many people stay behind closed doors? Studying silence is a great idea, but it also provides an opportunity for projecting whatever you suspected in the first place. Wilkinson’s book begins as a record of people who will not talk to him, or who do not provide what he regards as credible answers, but it ends with demobilized guerrillas telling him much of what he had expected to hear.

Except for finally managing to burn down the Endlers’ house, Wilkinson’s guerrillas never do anything that wasn’t a justified reaction. The actual war was not so simple. ORPA’s most horrendous crimewhich the human rights movement mistakenly attributed to the army for many yearsoccurred near the gringo hangout of Antigua in 1988. To protect the identity of a couple of his men who were local, an ORPA commander ordered the strangulation of twenty-two of their unarmed neighbors who had stumbled upon the secret. Most of the victims were family men who left behind scores of fatherless children.

But Wilkinson does acknowledge the terrible cost that guerrilla strategy exacted on nearby civilians, who took the punishment that the guerrillas nimbly dodged. He also faces just how completely the army seems to have won the war, not just militarily but also politically. As he recruits witnesses for a truth commission, many of their neighbors are petitioning the army to re-occupy the area to suppress a crime wave. As one of his allies explains: “They’re still scared of the army. But they’re more scared of the criminals. So they’re choosing what seems less bad. [The army] is less bad because it’s predictable. The robbers rob anyone. The army won’t bother you so long as you don’t provoke them.”

Back under the coffee trees, the war hastened decisions that estate owners probably would have made anyway. “The only way to have a more humane plantation, “ Wilkinson says of Sara Endler’s mounting financial difficulties, “was to get rid of the workers.” The plantation’s dependents had doubled since the 1950s, when her father already had more workers than he could use. So she fired them all, gave them plots of land as severance pay, and re-hired the workers she needed. Caught in an industry-wide credit squeeze, other plantations were doing the same. After more than a century of playing patrón, they were freeing their workers to face an overcrowded labor market on their own.

For the ex-guerrillas, who are now struggling to compete at the ballot box, the ultimate blow was that “the reality they had fought so many years to change ceased to exist. When the guerrillas had shown up on the plantations in 1980, they had not talked so much about a utopian future as about an unjust past. Specifically, they talked about reclaiming what had been taken away in 1954.” But by the end of the war, Wilkinson continues,

workers no longer lived on the plantation their forebears built. Often they no longer even worked on it. Rather, they were hired by several different plantations over the course of a year, and only on a temporary basis. They could no longer ... sense that the plantation where they were working was also theirs. All they had claim to was the day’s wages.... Today young people in La Igualdad no longer see a future in the plantations—and therefore care little about the plantations’ past.... Like the plantation owners, their expectations and tastes are increasingly shaped by what is being marketed from the world’s metropolitan centers. Even if they can find work in coffee, they aspire to better things. And so they set out to expand their horizons in the sweatshops and burgeoning shantytowns of Guatemala City, while the more ambitious among them head off to carry the bricks, vacuum the offices, and mow the lawns of the great White Cities to the north.

No book can sum up an entire country, but some have to be pressed into service. I, Rigoberta Menchú, the story of a counterinsurgency survivor who won the Nobel Peace Prize, used to be taken as the book that summed up Guatemala; but Mench was a guerrilla cadre when she gave her account, and her stock villains and militant tone did not do justice to the many Guatemalans who weren’t revolutionaries. Silence on the Mountain provides a wider cross-section of the society because Wilkinson’s quest for information takes him from the upper to the lower to the middle classes, through the different tiers of Guatemala’s dependent export economy, all the way to your morning latte.

Wilkinson is also frank enough to pose questions that he cannot answer, such as when he helps the truth commission line up reluctant witnesses to testify about what the army did. What will happen to these people if and when the army returns to its old methods? At that point, human rights lawyers and foreign embassies may prove of little help. The same week that a court convicted Colonel Valencia of Myrna Mack’s murder, a Guatemalan appeals court threw out the conviction of three other military men for the murder by bludgeon in 1998 of Bishop Juan Gerardi, head of the country’s Catholic truth commission. This is another case where witnesses have been murdered and prosecutors have been intimidated into leaving the country. Unfortunately, there is still something to be said for silence on the mountain.

This article originally ran in the March 5, 2003 issue of the magazine.