It's also a fact of corporate life that most of these proceedings will be settled. Litigating lawsuits, with the $400-per-hour lawyers Wall Street firms favor, can be very expensive. And the deposition and discovery process can bring embarrassing information into the public realm that a defendant would just as soon keep quiet. What's more, settlements can bring their own financial advantages. For instance, to the extent that some of the $1.4 billion in global settlement payments fund investor education ($80 million) or pay for independent research ($432.5 million), companies may deduct them from their taxable income. (The firms promised that they would not try to take tax deductions or collect insurance coverage on the $487.5 million in penalties levied.)

More significantly, when Wall Street firms are investigated by the SEC or sued by a former client, they face something worse than shame; they face uncertainty, which is the great un-desideratum for any publicly held company. The prospect of a multibillion-dollar judgment, a verdict that could force changes in crucial business practices, or a ruling that unwinds a transaction can hang over executives' heads like a sword of Damocles. The easiest way to resolve litigation-induced uncertainty, of course, is to settle. And, when uncertainty is resolved—even if it's resolved by paying a huge fine—stocks tend to rise. (On April 28, the day of the settlement, financial stocks rose across the board.) Best of all, settling doesn't mean having to say you're sorry or that you did anything wrong. Generally, settlement agreements—whether they are with the SEC or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)—note that the party "neither admits nor denies these allegations, facts, conclusions, and findings."

As unsatisfying as such a wishy-washy, non-admission admission may be, regulators and law enforcers who deal with financial misdeeds don't particularly want to litigate either. The NYSE and NASDAQ—which are more akin to trade groups or professional membership organizations than corporations—certainly prefer not to take their members to court. And permanently underfunded SEC enforcers would rather notch quick enforcement actions than endure marathon trials. In Wall Street investment bankers, the government faces the rare class of defendants with the resources to bollix things up in court for years.

Indeed, trials in securities cases are reserved only for the most obstinate—like high-yield bond king Michael Milken—or the most venal and wily defendants. Robert Brennan, the notorious 1980s-era penny-stock swindler, was charged with fraud by the SEC in 1995 but not convicted until 2001. Rogues of the 1990s, such as Andrew Fastow of Enron and Dennis Kozlowski of Tyco, may similarly avoid justice for several years, primarily because their allegedly ill-gotten gains will finance a decade's worth of trials. "The alternative to the [global] settlement, which resulted from months of tough negotiations, would have been protracted litigation," New York State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer noted. And that "would have delayed industry-wide reform indefinitely and could have resulted in a badly fragmented regulatory approach." (Or, perhaps worse, it could have meant that, come the New York gubernatorial election of 2006, Spitzer would still be deposing the Lehman Brothers managing directors instead of campaigning in Buffalo.)

But, while settling may make practical sense, it's not necessarily the most effective means of reform. After all, virtually all the firms involved in the global settlement have previously settled charges that they violated rules promulgated by the SEC or the NYSE or that they abused customers. In April 2003, the NYSE disciplined four firms and 26 individuals, including employees or former employees of Salomon Smith Barney, Merrill Lynch, and Bear Stearns—all of which are parties to the global settlement—for everything from misappropriating funds to failing to supervise employees properly. Each month, The Wall Street Journal publishes the NYSE's disciplinary actions, often in tiny type so as not to take up too much space. Every sin has a price. And every sinner can get an indulgence. Last November, for example, Merrill Lynch paid $300,000 to settle NYSE charges (without admitting guilt or denying it) that it had violated regulations by knowingly hiring people with criminal convictions.