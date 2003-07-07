Be Unprepared

To understand why Wright and Arteaga are so frustrated and confused, go back to 2000, when Condoleezza Rice and Dick Cheney said the United States should withdraw its troops from Bosnia and Kosovo, and Colin Powell promised a review of all U.S. peacekeeping missions worldwide. The assumption was that, while rebuilding obscure, tormented countries might be nice, it was irrelevant to U.S. national security. But that assumption hit a snag on September 11, 2001, when Al Qaeda used an obscure, tormented country, Afghanistan, as a base from which to murder 3,000 Americans. Ever since, the Bush administration has struggled to preserve its pre-September 11 anti-peacekeeping bias in the face of post- September 11 reality, and U.S. foreign policy has suffered as a result.

After overthrowing the Taliban in late 2001, the Bushies solemnly vowed the United States would never abandon Afghanistan again. Taking those words to heart, America’s handpicked leader, Hamid Karzai, began asking the Bush administration to expand the international peacekeeping force from Kabul to the rest of the country. For more than a year now, the administration has been saying no. Eight thousand American troops are in Afghanistan hunting for remnants of Al Qaeda, but the Pentagon won’t use them for peacekeeping. It won’t even allow other countries to send their own peacekeepers beyond the capital, for fear they might get in America’s way. The result is that warlords run most of the country, and, as Afghanistan expert Barnett Rubin recently told the Inter Press Service, “our policy in Afghanistan is definitely on track to fail.”

At first, it appeared the Bush administration would handle postwar Iraq the same way. In February, when then-Army Chief of Staff Eric Shinseki told a Senate committee that winning the war and guaranteeing postwar stability would require “several hundred thousand soldiers,” Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz said the estimate was “wildly off the mark.” After the war, the initial Pentagon schedule called for drawing down American troop levels to just 30,000 by this fall. Brigadier General Vincent Brooks, the U.S. military spokesman in Qatar, declared that “the U.S. won’t be a police force.”