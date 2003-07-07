Be Unprepared

In the last couple of weeks, Americans have learned something about our troops in Iraq: They hate it there. They are hot, tired, and surrounded by a population they don’t understand who occasionally tries to kill them. The left isn’t demanding that the United States “come home,” because, while it abhors war, it likes nation-building. But the homesick men and women of the military may prove a far more compelling lobby—and the more the public focuses on their plight, the more pressure the United States will feel to cut and run before it has planted the seeds of liberal government in Iraq.

Why are American GIs so unhappy? Partly, because no one likes being shot at far from home. But that’s not the whole story. American troops are also paying the price for the Bush administration’s dysfunctional approach to peacekeeping. Since they took office, the Bushies have been declaring their opposition to U.S. peacekeeping. And, since last fall, they have been declaring their opposition to long-term U.S. peacekeeping in Iraq. Yet, eleven weeks after Saddam Hussein’s fall, well over 100,000 American troops are hunkering down for a peacekeeping mission with no end in sight. “My guys question why we are going from warriors to peacekeepers, because the belief in what was told to us was that we would fight and win and go home,” Sergeant Eric Wright told the Associated Press last week. “I don’t know why they’re keeping us around here,” Corporal Anthony Arteaga told The Washington Post. “We’re not peacekeepers. We’re heavy-combat engineers.”

To understand why Wright and Arteaga are so frustrated and confused, go back to 2000, when Condoleezza Rice and Dick Cheney said the United States should withdraw its troops from Bosnia and Kosovo, and Colin Powell promised a review of all U.S. peacekeeping missions worldwide. The assumption was that, while rebuilding obscure, tormented countries might be nice, it was irrelevant to U.S. national security. But that assumption hit a snag on September 11, 2001, when Al Qaeda used an obscure, tormented country, Afghanistan, as a base from which to murder 3,000 Americans. Ever since, the Bush administration has struggled to preserve its pre-September 11 anti-peacekeeping bias in the face of post- September 11 reality, and U.S. foreign policy has suffered as a result.

After overthrowing the Taliban in late 2001, the Bushies solemnly vowed the United States would never abandon Afghanistan again. Taking those words to heart, America’s handpicked leader, Hamid Karzai, began asking the Bush administration to expand the international peacekeeping force from Kabul to the rest of the country. For more than a year now, the administration has been saying no. Eight thousand American troops are in Afghanistan hunting for remnants of Al Qaeda, but the Pentagon won’t use them for peacekeeping. It won’t even allow other countries to send their own peacekeepers beyond the capital, for fear they might get in America’s way. The result is that warlords run most of the country, and, as Afghanistan expert Barnett Rubin recently told the Inter Press Service, “our policy in Afghanistan is definitely on track to fail.”