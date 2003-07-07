And so the Fed, while continuing to maintain that the risk of deflation is “extremely small,” has nonetheless begun emphasizing its determination to guard against it. On November 21, 2002, Fed governor and former Princeton economist Ben Bernanke told the National Economists Club in Washington, “I am confident that the Fed would take whatever means necessary to prevent significant deflation in the United States.” The risk of falling prices had so firmly embedded itself in the minds of Fed officials that, in his April 30 testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan allowed that, “with price inflation already at a low level, substantial further disinflation would be an unwelcome development.” This was taken to mean that the Fed would do whatever was necessary to avoid “further disinflation” (i.e., inflation falling to the point that it risks turning into deflation).

The problem is that the measures the Fed uses to fight deflation—lowering short-term interest rates, for example—are the same ones that, sooner or later, lead to inflation. The assumption underlying the recent commentary from Fed officials and the point laid out in the “Preventing Deflation” paper is that deflation is much, much costlier than inflation, which would make this trade- off acceptable. And, on the face of it, that contention seems plausible enough. In a true deflationary spiral, the rising value of the dollar can price people out of jobs, leading to massive unemployment. It can also encourage people to hoard money rather than spend, which depresses demand and costs additional jobs. And deflation increases the value of people’s debts, which can lead to a wave of defaults. Worse, these trends tend to reinforce one another, creating a vicious cycle in which rising unemployment undercuts demand, and falling demand further increases unemployment. Before Japan, the last time the world had seen a persistent spell of deflation was the Great Depression. Average prices in the United States dropped 25 percent between 1929 and 1933, while industrial production fell by 50 percent and unemployment shot up to 25 percent.

And yet, when you look closer at the analogies to Japan and the Depression, as well as the other deflationary episodes throughout history, all of a sudden the risks don’t seem so great after all. Depression-style deflationary spirals should indeed be avoided. But the mere fact that average prices are falling does not a deflationary spiral make. In fact, throughout much of history, falling prices have happily co-existed with economic growth. On the other hand, the mirror image of deflation—a period of persistent inflation, which the Fed would be forced to combat with higher interest rates—can be very damaging to the economy itself. Rising interest rates inevitably slow down everything from housing and auto sales—major drivers of short-term economic growth—to investment by business, which determines the rate at which the economy can grow in the long term. The result could be that the rising unemployment and weak economic growth of the last few years remain with us for a frighteningly long time to come. By demonizing the risks of deflation while downplaying those of inflation, our policymakers may be setting us up for just the economic stagnation they so desperately hope to avoid.