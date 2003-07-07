Correspondence

Peter Beinart’s claim in TRB that state legislatures get only one chance only to redraw district boundaries is wrong (“Character Witness,” June 2). The North Carolina legislature has recently taken a couple of shots at redistricting. The Democratic Senate majority leader, Marc Basnight, said, “For the judge to say today that the districts he drew last year were not constitutional simply proves what we’ve said all along—that he should not be drawing maps in the first place. Under the Constitution, redistricting is the duty of the legislature, not a judge.”

There are two differences between Texas and North Carolina: The North Carolina legislature was controlled by the Democrats at the time. And the North Carolina Republicans didn’t scamper off to hotels in southern Virginia. Beinart is quite correct that the Texas Republicans’ use of federal resources, including the Department of Homeland Security, was a gross abuse. But redistricting is always a display of raw political power, and invoking made-up norms of behavior won’t change that.

Michael C. Munger Professor and Chairman Department of Political Science, Duke University Durham, North Carolina

PETER BEINART REPLIES:

I didn’t write that “state legislatures get only one chance to redraw district boundaries”—those are Professor Munger’s words, not mine. I wrote that redistricting “occurs once per decade, following the national census. (The exception being when courts invalidate a state’s redistricting plan, thus requiring a second one.)” The exception I outlined is exactly what has happened in North Carolina, where a judge struck down a Democratic redistricting plan and drew his own map, which Democrats are now appealing to a higher court. For judges to strike down legislatures’ redistricting plans as unconstitutional—as happened in North Carolina—is fairly common. For legislatures to override judicially mandated plans just because they have the votes to do so—as Republicans are attempting in Texas—is extremely uncommon and dangerous.