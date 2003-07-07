Correspondence

I didn’t write that “state legislatures get only one chance to redraw district boundaries”—those are Professor Munger’s words, not mine. I wrote that redistricting “occurs once per decade, following the national census. (The exception being when courts invalidate a state’s redistricting plan, thus requiring a second one.)” The exception I outlined is exactly what has happened in North Carolina, where a judge struck down a Democratic redistricting plan and drew his own map, which Democrats are now appealing to a higher court. For judges to strike down legislatures’ redistricting plans as unconstitutional—as happened in North Carolina—is fairly common. For legislatures to override judicially mandated plans just because they have the votes to do so—as Republicans are attempting in Texas—is extremely uncommon and dangerous.

SOCIETAL BLITZ

The editors are correct in arguing that transforming post-Saddam Hussein Iraq into a free society will require a long-term commitment (“Mission Incomplete,” May 26). However, that commitment will require a more extensive brief than mentioned in the editorial. It should be remembered that installing a democratic government in the place of the Baathist state will not be sufficient to safeguard a truly free society for the long-suffering Iraqi people.