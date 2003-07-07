Shipping News

The Bush administration’s response to the cargo threat has been twofold. First, it has mandated that only “known shippers”—which the Federal Aviation Administration defines as a firm that has made at least 24 shipments with the same freight-forwarder over the past two years without one of them blowing up— can put cargo on passenger planes. But that isn’t much of an improvement because, once a firm is anointed a known shipper, it is given a veritable carte blanche: Its packages are generally subject to only minimal visual inspection. That’s a big problem, since it presumably wouldn’t be that difficult for a terrorist to get a job with a known shipper—or with a freight-forwarding facility or a trucking company—and sneak a bomb into a package. (Indeed, this scenario became much less hypothetical last week when the Justice Department announced the arrest of Ohio truck driver and “Al Qaeda scout” Iyman Faris, who, it turns out, made regular deliveries to an air cargo company at the Columbus airport.) The known-shipper program, says Leon Laylagian, a security official and pilot at the Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations, is “perilously inadequate.”

Second, in March 2002, the TSA issued a number of short-term recommendations aimed at diminishing the air-cargo threat. According to a report in The Washington Post, the recommendations included scattering 10 to 15 mobile cargo- screening units and 200 permanent electronic trace-detection cargo machines at various airports nationwide, thus increasing uncertainty for terrorists. The TSA also called for the launch of a widely publicized 15-day “blitz audit” of freight-forwarders with sketchy track records and a 60-day audit of all cargo carriers. But, some 16 months after the recommendations were issued, the TSA has followed through on very few of them. According to a TSA spokesman, the agency has not deployed any mobile cargo-screening units. What’s more, the TSA appears not to have set up any trace-detection machines or conducted a single public blitz audit—facts the spokesman refused to confirm or deny.

Which is where Congress would normally step in. In May, the Senate passed the Air Cargo Security Improvement Act, authored by Texas Republican Kay Bailey Hutchison, which increases cargo-facility inspections, trains cargo-handlers, and authorizes the TSA to revoke the license of any noncompliant cargo company. But the matching bill in the House has languished in the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The reason? The committee is chaired by Alaska Republican Don Young, who, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, has taken more than $245,000 from air-transport political action committees since 1996.

Since March 6, when the bill was first referred to a Transportation subcommittee, Young has simply refused to mark it up. “If the chairman doesn’t want the bill to move, it won’t move,” explains one Transportation Committee staffer. In late May, Young came up with a bill of his own that stripped out the stricter provisions in the original bill and replaced them with a “pilot program to assess the capabilities of the private sector” in securing air cargo at just ten of the 429 airports nationwide. A Republican congressional aide calls Young’s bill “a joke.”

The stated rationale behind Young’s new legislation is that the TSA, acting in concert with industry, should spearhead security efforts. “It’s best to give the professionals in the field the ability to create and implement the actual programs instead of being directed by Congress to do so,” says Young’s spokesman, Steve Hansen. But, as the TSA has already amply demonstrated, the agency will not act absent some sort of impetus. The real motivation behind Young’s bill, then, probably has more to do with satisfying the air-cargo industry, which fears any legislation that could stymie the flow of commerce. Yet the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the Senate legislation—which was nearly identical to the bill Young sat on—concluded that the costs to industry would be marginal. Says one Senate staffer, “We talked to airlines and the cargo carriers ... and made changes to keep the industry viable and still close the loophole. ... Our bill won’t put anyone out of business.”