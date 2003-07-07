Shipping News

And that air cargo is at serious risk of being tampered with: According to industry experts, cargo en route to passenger planes can be handled up to six different times, often by truckers and freight-handlers who are not subject to any sort of federal background check. Making matters worse, of the 10,000 domestic freight-forwarding facilities—massive warehouses that consolidate roughly 80 percent of all air cargo—the TSA inspects just 1,500 annually. According to a classified document obtained by The Washington Post last June, the TSA, citing intelligence, believes there is a 35 to 65 percent likelihood that terrorists are planning to put a bomb in cargo on a passenger plane.

But those odds haven’t spurred the Bush administration to get serious about screening air cargo. And Congress—largely because of the obstructionism of one member—hasn’t compelled it to do so.

The Bush administration’s response to the cargo threat has been twofold. First, it has mandated that only “known shippers”—which the Federal Aviation Administration defines as a firm that has made at least 24 shipments with the same freight-forwarder over the past two years without one of them blowing up— can put cargo on passenger planes. But that isn’t much of an improvement because, once a firm is anointed a known shipper, it is given a veritable carte blanche: Its packages are generally subject to only minimal visual inspection. That’s a big problem, since it presumably wouldn’t be that difficult for a terrorist to get a job with a known shipper—or with a freight-forwarding facility or a trucking company—and sneak a bomb into a package. (Indeed, this scenario became much less hypothetical last week when the Justice Department announced the arrest of Ohio truck driver and “Al Qaeda scout” Iyman Faris, who, it turns out, made regular deliveries to an air cargo company at the Columbus airport.) The known-shipper program, says Leon Laylagian, a security official and pilot at the Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations, is “perilously inadequate.”