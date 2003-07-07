The Player

Fartousi says he does not want an Iranian-style theocracy in Iraq. But he doesn’t exactly want strict separation of mosque and state either. “Iraq should have a democracy, but it should be guided by Islamic principles,” he says. He believes there should be a religious component to public education, opposes the sale of alcohol, and believes women should cover their heads. Furthermore, some people Fartousi hired for the usaid cleanup program are associated with a Shia faction headed by Moktada Al Sadr, a young Najaf cleric. Al Sadr organized the largest Shia demonstration against the U.S. presence in Iraq to date.

It is little wonder, then, that many in Washington worry that the United States is making a mistake by courting imams such as Fartousi. In a recent congressional hearing, Rhode Island Senator Lincoln Chafee drew parallels to Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution as he questioned Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz about the possibility that Iraq’s Shia clerics might, even as they accept U.S. aid, lead the population in creating a fundamentalist government virulently opposed to the United States. These fears extend beyond Washington. Some secular Iraqis believe that, far from “managing” the Shia clerics, America’s efforts to work with them are only increasing the chances that religious extremism will infect a future Iraqi government. “If the Americans cooperate with these sheiks, it will just bolster their power,” says Mazin Ramadhani, a professor of political science at Baghdad’s Al Nahrein University.

But the United States has no choice but to deal with relatively moderate clerics, at least until more secular Iraqi parties develop. Because Saddam brutally repressed any organization not affiliated with his Baath Party, there simply is no civil society in many areas except for the Shia religious charities. “It would be like ignoring the Catholic Church in Poland” after the fall of the Berlin Wall, says Crispin Hawes, a Middle East expert at Lehman Brothers’ Eurasia Group. The Shia clergy, who formed a critical underground opposition to Saddam’s regime, have emerged as the only means of delivering aid to the population and are thereby keeping them content while more liberal political groups begin to form. “The Iraqi people need some time to develop civil society that is not affiliated with the Islamic movement,” says Alah Abdel Razzak, a lecturer in political science at Baghdad University. “As we gain more experience with democracy, I believe people will reject the presence of religion in politics.” American officials know that, by working with Fartousi, they may be conferring upon him more legitimacy. But they say it is worth it to buy the secularists time and that establishing a relationship with men such as Fartousi, who are helping deliver essential services, improves America’s image in Iraq, reducing the chances of anti-U.S. sentiment and violence.