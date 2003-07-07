The Player

Then the Americans showed up and found Fartousi. “If you ask around in the neighborhood, you quickly find out who the key players are,” says Major Arthur Vidal III, whose troops have been working on reconstruction projects in Al Thawra. “People directed us to Fartousi.” Vidal, a burly Special Forces officer, quickly realized the young sheik was the kind of man with whom he could do business. “Kadhim Fartousi is a charismatic guy who has a lot of energy that, if applied correctly, can be tremendously helpful to his people,” he says. For his part, Fartousi was eager for the Americans’ help, though wary of their intentions. “The Americans say they come as liberators, not occupiers,” he says. “But it remains to be seen if this is true.” Fartousi says some of his fears about America’s presence in Iraq were allayed by his interaction with them on the usaid project. “We worked very well together,” he says. “As long as they continue to provide humanitarian assistance, we will be with them.”

Fartousi says he does not want an Iranian-style theocracy in Iraq. But he doesn’t exactly want strict separation of mosque and state either. “Iraq should have a democracy, but it should be guided by Islamic principles,” he says. He believes there should be a religious component to public education, opposes the sale of alcohol, and believes women should cover their heads. Furthermore, some people Fartousi hired for the usaid cleanup program are associated with a Shia faction headed by Moktada Al Sadr, a young Najaf cleric. Al Sadr organized the largest Shia demonstration against the U.S. presence in Iraq to date.

It is little wonder, then, that many in Washington worry that the United States is making a mistake by courting imams such as Fartousi. In a recent congressional hearing, Rhode Island Senator Lincoln Chafee drew parallels to Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution as he questioned Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz about the possibility that Iraq’s Shia clerics might, even as they accept U.S. aid, lead the population in creating a fundamentalist government virulently opposed to the United States. These fears extend beyond Washington. Some secular Iraqis believe that, far from “managing” the Shia clerics, America’s efforts to work with them are only increasing the chances that religious extremism will infect a future Iraqi government. “If the Americans cooperate with these sheiks, it will just bolster their power,” says Mazin Ramadhani, a professor of political science at Baghdad’s Al Nahrein University.

But the United States has no choice but to deal with relatively moderate clerics, at least until more secular Iraqi parties develop. Because Saddam brutally repressed any organization not affiliated with his Baath Party, there simply is no civil society in many areas except for the Shia religious charities. “It would be like ignoring the Catholic Church in Poland” after the fall of the Berlin Wall, says Crispin Hawes, a Middle East expert at Lehman Brothers’ Eurasia Group. The Shia clergy, who formed a critical underground opposition to Saddam’s regime, have emerged as the only means of delivering aid to the population and are thereby keeping them content while more liberal political groups begin to form. “The Iraqi people need some time to develop civil society that is not affiliated with the Islamic movement,” says Alah Abdel Razzak, a lecturer in political science at Baghdad University. “As we gain more experience with democracy, I believe people will reject the presence of religion in politics.” American officials know that, by working with Fartousi, they may be conferring upon him more legitimacy. But they say it is worth it to buy the secularists time and that establishing a relationship with men such as Fartousi, who are helping deliver essential services, improves America’s image in Iraq, reducing the chances of anti-U.S. sentiment and violence.

There is evidence that America’s Shia strategy is paying dividends. While some residents of Baghdad’s slums thank only Fartousi for having cleaned up the raw sewage in the streets, others say they are grateful for America’s help, too. “We are happy they [the Americans] are here” because they are providing services, says Abdul Hassan, a carpenter in one of Baghdad’s slums. America’s new alliances with the imams may even help explain why there have been far fewer attacks against American forces in Shia areas than in Sunni ones, though there was an attack this week that killed six British troops. In fact, in the south, the Shia heartland, there have been few violent anti-American protests. And the Shia holy city of Karbala, where the United States has worked with clerics, is a success story, with many essential services restored and less anti-American feeling.