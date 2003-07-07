Eyes Wide Shut

As most readers of this magazine are aware, back in May Democrats in the Texas legislature fled the Lone Star State for several days to prevent an unprecedented GOP effort to gerrymander congressional districts just two years after a census-mandated redistricting. In response, the architect of the gerrymandering plan, House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, called the Federal Aviation Administration for information on a civilian aircraft believed to be transporting the runaway Democrats.This information was passed on to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), which had been ordered by Republican State House Speaker Tom Craddick to apprehend the fugitive statesmen. DPS, in turn, used the information to involve a branch of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the hunt. That a federal agency whose purpose is combating terrorism was roped into a local partisan dispute struck many observers as outrageous.

Asked on May 16 whether he believed the DHS’s involvement was appropriate, White House spokesman Scott McClellan explained, “That is a matter that is being addressed in the state of Texas.” Efforts to address it, however, were hindered by the fact that DPS officials had destroyed all notes, memoranda, and other correspondence relating to the episode. By the end of the month, Democratic State Representative Kevin Bailey concluded an investigation of the Texas House General Investigation Committee by noting that, on the question of whether the DHS was misused, “I’m not sure it’s anything that I can really, or we can really, get information on.”

At about the same time, a White House spokesperson responded to Senator Joe Lieberman’s request for a federal investigation into the Texas case by explaining that “the facts and circumstances involving any contacts that took place will be explored by the appropriate agency, and, in this case, that’s the Department of Homeland Security.” This, then, was to be the investigation that got to the bottom of the matter. Alas, it didn’t either. On June 16, the DHS released its report, which, to be blunt, is a joke. The department limited itself to the question of whether employees of the department had knowingly used its resources for an inappropriate purpose. (The report concluded they did not.) Neither the possibility that DPS officials misled DHS employees nor DPS’s subsequent destruction of documents pertaining to the case was considered part of the investigation. The report does not even attempt to identify who authorized DPS’s misuse of federal resources--rather, it relays DPS employees’ refusals to answer that question. “The conduct of DPS,” explains the report, “was referred to the FBI for whatever action they deemed appropriate.” And what might that action be? Nothing: The FBI has declined to follow up.

There has, in other words, been no true investigation into how the resources of the DHS were brought into a state-level partisan squabble. We don’t know what official authorized DPS to call the federal agency. And it looks as though we never will.