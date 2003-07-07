Eyes Wide Shut

At about the same time, a White House spokesperson responded to Senator Joe Lieberman’s request for a federal investigation into the Texas case by explaining that “the facts and circumstances involving any contacts that took place will be explored by the appropriate agency, and, in this case, that’s the Department of Homeland Security.” This, then, was to be the investigation that got to the bottom of the matter. Alas, it didn’t either. On June 16, the DHS released its report, which, to be blunt, is a joke. The department limited itself to the question of whether employees of the department had knowingly used its resources for an inappropriate purpose. (The report concluded they did not.) Neither the possibility that DPS officials misled DHS employees nor DPS’s subsequent destruction of documents pertaining to the case was considered part of the investigation. The report does not even attempt to identify who authorized DPS’s misuse of federal resources--rather, it relays DPS employees’ refusals to answer that question. “The conduct of DPS,” explains the report, “was referred to the FBI for whatever action they deemed appropriate.” And what might that action be? Nothing: The FBI has declined to follow up.

There has, in other words, been no true investigation into how the resources of the DHS were brought into a state-level partisan squabble. We don’t know what official authorized DPS to call the federal agency. And it looks as though we never will.

How did the scandal-plagued 1990s give way to an era in which such a serious potential abuse of power could pass without even cursory investigation? The answer lies partly in the 1999 expiration of the independent counsel law. The law, whose demise this magazine cheered, was deeply flawed. But it did offer a mechanism for dealing with situations in which law enforcement agencies might be compromised by political concerns--situations such as what just took place in Texas. In its absence, it is crucial that the media and members of the opposition party create enough political pressure that the administration has no choice but to authorize a thorough investigation.