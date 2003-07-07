Split Personality

All this may look like a recipe for paralysis. But it hasn’t been. Chasing their very different objectives, the two Bush camps have actually ended up bolstering each other’s causes. Though it’s unlikely to accomplish the aim of regime change, recent events suggest the interdiction strategy could turn out to be far more effective than its detractors predict. Aware that the interdiction policy requires the cooperation of Japan, South Korea, Australia, and China, the Bush team’s unilateralists were unusually busy during the last few weeks trying to forge a multilateral consensus on interdiction a campaign that has already yielded a more unified negotiating stance toward the North. At a summit in Madrid two weeks ago, the administration secured the rhetorical backing of ten nations for its Proliferation Security Initiative, the broader policy of clamping down on weapon and drug exports from rogue states. In meetings in Japan, Cambodia, and Hawaii during the past two weeks, representatives from Tokyo, Canberra, and Seoul all pledged to help Washington implement the strategy, and the South Korean government explicitly announced that pressure on the North would help compel Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program. Japan quickly made good on its promise by detaining two North Korean ships and threatening to board a third, something Australia has done as well. As for China, it likely will never match the pledges made by South Korea, Australia, and Japan. But it did briefly cut off oil deliveries to North Korea earlier this year in an attempt to pressure Pyongyang, and, last week, Beijing defied Pyongyang and endorsed the idea of Japanese and South Korean representatives participating alongside their American counterparts in multilateral talks with the North, a step North Korea says it will not abide.

Even if China refuses to squeeze its Stalinist neighbor and even if the skeptics who claim the interdiction effort will not detect every weapons shipment turn out to be correct, the strategy still makes sense as a negotiating tool. To begin with, halting 80 percent or even 50 percent of North Korea’s deadly exports would be an improvement over the current status qu0— halting none at all. It will also probably have an effect on the buying end, prompting countries such as Yemen or Pakistan to think twice about purchasing North Korean weapons that they may never receive. More broadly, the policy shows Pyongyang that crime doesn’t pay. “What this strategy does,” says Victor Cha, a North Korea scholar at Georgetown University, “is to show the North Koreans that nuclear weapons will diminish rather than enhance their security, to the point of them having even fewer resources than they already have.”

By contrast, carrots alone have never gotten American diplomats very far in their dealings with Pyongyang—the 1994 Agreed Framework and the 1992 agreement with South Korea for a nuclear-free peninsula being but two examples of broken agreements. “More pressure is better than no pressure,” says Eberstadt, “and to think that without it we can just buy out [North Korea’s] nuclear program for the fourth time in a row ignores that we’ve been ‘testing their intentions’ for the past fifteen years.” If anything, the sharpening of U.S. policy in the past few weeks has led to even more vocal demands for talks from the North Koreans, who, significantly, have now offered not only to freeze their nuclear programs but to abandon them altogether.

If proponents of talks have little to fear from the administration’s hard- liners, the reverse is true as well. Notwithstanding the analysis that insists the Stalinist regime will never surrender its weapons programs, it hardly amounts to a show of support for Pyongyang if American diplomats meet occasionally with their North Korean counterparts, if only to double-check the assumption. There are talks and then there are talks, and the State Department’s latest round with North Korea, and presumably the next round as well, bear little resemblance to the Clinton administration’s policy of engagement. Indeed, the White House has ordered State Department negotiators not to make any concessions to the North Koreans, and, at the last round, they did little more than listen. “We’ve made clear we’re not going to pay for elimination of the nuclear weapons programs that never should have begun in the first place,” says State Department spokesman Richard Boucher. And the structure of the talks, which include China and may be expanded to include Japan and South Korea, should allay the fears of those who worry that bilateral negotiations will give the North Koreans a chance to play the United States off against allies such as Seoul. Moreover, it was the latest round of talks that created the opening for a harder line in the first place. “It’s hard to understand why people who favor regime change don’t want more negotiations like the last Beijing round,” says Robert Einhorn, the Clinton team’s lead North Korea negotiator, “because the provocative and irresponsible statements from the North Koreans reinforced the impression that we can’t do business with them. “

Equally important, the appearance of the United States traveling the extra mile in the service of peace comforts allies, such as South Korea’s President Roh Moo Hyun, who insist on “dialogue and pressure side by side.” And the United States has no choice but to comfort them, at least if the administration means to secure the multilateral support on which its interdiction strategy, and perhaps sterner measures to come, depends. This is even truer because Washington—fearing a repeat of the incident last December when Spanish forces seized a missile-laden North Korean ship on the high seas, only to let it go in the absence of an international convention permitting them to detain it—has urged its allies to invoke their own national laws when halting future shipments.