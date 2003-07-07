Split Personality

The most hawkish of the North Korea hawks nest, ironically, at the State Department, where Undersecretary of State John Bolton presides over a miniature Pentagon on the seventh floor. Bolton, whose hawkish foreign policy views routinely put him at odds with his State colleagues, has never had much use for the blandishments America’s diplomatic corps favors in its dealings with North Korea. In response to the latest round of provocations from Pyongyang, which included an announcement that it possesses a nuclear weapon, Bolton—along with Condoleezza Rice, National Security Council counterproliferation point man Robert Joseph, Donald Rumsfeld, and Dick Cheney—has devised a new policy toward the Stalinist state. The Bolton strategy, as Koreawatchers have dubbed it, calls for the selective interdiction of ships from the North carrying drugs, missiles, and weapons technology. These illicit exports, bound for the likes of Yemen and Pakistan, net Pyongyang roughly $1 billion per year, almost twice the amount of its legitimate exports. Administration officials claim the strategy’s goals are fairly straightforward: “strangulation” followed by “regime change.” Hence, its supporters see no pressing need for negotiations with the North. As Paul Wolfowitz explained during the Bush presidential campaign, it was “totally implausible” that North Korea, “a regime that cares about very little except its military capabilities, would voluntarily give up the ultimate weapon” in exchange for promises of U.S. assistance. Indeed, Pentagon officials lobbied hard against the last round of U.S.-North Korea talks held in April in Beijing. And, when that failed, Rumsfeld recommended that Bolton represent the United States in place of Colin Powell’s candidate, Assistant Secretary of State James Kelly.

The defense secretary’s reluctance to leave North Korea to the State Department derives from the fear that Foggy Bottom has plans to give away the store. Taking their lead from Powell’s insistence soon after taking office that the Bush team would continue to engage Pyongyang just as the Clinton administration did, State Department officials, including Kelly and Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, still advertise the virtues of talks and have pressed for another round later this summer with Kim Jong Il’s lieutenants, who they believe wield the nuclear issue as a bargaining chip. Last month, that conviction nearly created a firestorm when it emerged that the North Koreans had confided to American diplomats in March that they had begun to reprocess nuclear fuel. Yet the information never left the State Department, creating the impression that its officials feared the revelation might torpedo future talks. (Foggy Bottom claims the language used by the Koreans to describe the program was too vague to pass along.) As for the Pentagon’s interdiction strategy, while State Department officials have publicly endorsed it, prevailing wisdom at Foggy Bottom assumes the policy, in the words of a senior administration official, “will never work, the [allies] will never cooperate, and it will only make a lousy situation worse.”

All this may look like a recipe for paralysis. But it hasn’t been. Chasing their very different objectives, the two Bush camps have actually ended up bolstering each other’s causes. Though it’s unlikely to accomplish the aim of regime change, recent events suggest the interdiction strategy could turn out to be far more effective than its detractors predict. Aware that the interdiction policy requires the cooperation of Japan, South Korea, Australia, and China, the Bush team’s unilateralists were unusually busy during the last few weeks trying to forge a multilateral consensus on interdiction a campaign that has already yielded a more unified negotiating stance toward the North. At a summit in Madrid two weeks ago, the administration secured the rhetorical backing of ten nations for its Proliferation Security Initiative, the broader policy of clamping down on weapon and drug exports from rogue states. In meetings in Japan, Cambodia, and Hawaii during the past two weeks, representatives from Tokyo, Canberra, and Seoul all pledged to help Washington implement the strategy, and the South Korean government explicitly announced that pressure on the North would help compel Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program. Japan quickly made good on its promise by detaining two North Korean ships and threatening to board a third, something Australia has done as well. As for China, it likely will never match the pledges made by South Korea, Australia, and Japan. But it did briefly cut off oil deliveries to North Korea earlier this year in an attempt to pressure Pyongyang, and, last week, Beijing defied Pyongyang and endorsed the idea of Japanese and South Korean representatives participating alongside their American counterparts in multilateral talks with the North, a step North Korea says it will not abide.