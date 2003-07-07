Saturnine Magician

Nadelman is so large-spirited an artist that even his misses are fascinating. I find quite a bit to admire in the portraits that he did of America’s leading citizens and their children, which evince an emotional tact and a sneaky formal surprise that echoes, however distantly, Ingres’s divine portraiture. As for Nadelman’s successes, they are by no means all of a piece, coming as they do in such different forms, from sleekly impersonal to delicately witty to disquietingly expressionistic. He is one of those artists whose work is so rich and so varied that a museumgoer may hesitate to say what is best, and yet there is also much to be said for the general view that it is the wood figures of the first half of the 1920s that are the summit of his art. If certain marble heads and silkily mannerist bronze figures can be regarded as definitive achievements, it is still in the carvings titled Dancer, Hostess, Chanteuse, Circus Performer, Circus Girl, Tango, Host, Woman at the Piano, and Orchestra Conductor that his effects are peerless—at once ineffable and inevitable.

These figures, in which all the quirks of Nadelman’s contemporaries are granted the absolution that comes with formal perfection, are truly like nothing else in the history of art. The relatively small size of the carvings, two or three feet high, can be surprising, considering how much space the figures command, and it is part of their glory that Nadelman is able to give his restricted means such an expansive power. Where earlier and later in Nadelman’s work the emphasis is often on the voluptuousness of volume, here, without any loss of solidity, he emphasizes edges and profiles and the unfurling of contours. The high kick of a dancer’s leg, the floating hand of the pianist, the erect carriage of the conductor, and the stolidity of the seated man are marked in space with calligraphic panache.

In the drawings in which Nadelman thought through these marvelous witty vignettes of modern life, we see the artist zeroing in on the appetite for incisive social analysis through formal simplification that is the locus classicus of the caricatural imagination. And then we see him pushing through comedy to philosophy—from joke to revelation. Everything that Nadelman had learned, everything that he would ever know, is absorbed into these figures. They reflect his interest in the startling and the unexpected, his appetite for narrative complexity, his search for a form that in its inevitability suggests infinity. And the more you look at these extraordinary works, the more the shadow play of influences, whether from folk art or from Seurat or from nineteenth-century photography, vanishes into the vitality of a singular image.

While Nadelman often worked out the ideas for the figures in plaster, he seems to have been certain that their final formulations had to be in wood rather than in bronze; and this is immensely important. Of all the sculptor’s materials, wood is the one that we experience as most immediately organic. This material that is so often used in furniture and domestic architecture feels closer to us than marble and bronze, which we inevitably associate with the chill of monuments. Even in the magisterial forms of the limewood altarpieces of the Northern Renaissance—at least one of which, Veit Stoss’s Saint Mary Altarpiece, Nadelman knew in his youth—wood imparts to the figures a soft, yielding quality. The immediacy of this substance suits the dailiness of Nadelman’s subjects, a dailiness that he proceeds to set off a bit, in a middle distance of the imagination that turns out to be the distance between where we stand and eternity.

This retrospective at the Whitney, which was organized by Barbara Haskell, the museum’s curator of early-twentieth-century art, is the first Nadelman show in a New York museum in a quarter of a century. In subtitling the exhibition “Sculptor of Modern Life,” Haskell has made it clear that for her it is the wood figures, with their connection to the theatrical and social life of Nadelman’s own day, that are at the core of his achievement. Curiously enough, the arrangement of the show at the Whitney does not exactly support this view, for Haskell has displayed more of the classical heads than were probably needed, and has sometimes included versions of the same motif in marble and bronze or in wood and bronze, a doubling of images that tends to muffle the effect of individual works. And the sense of Nadelman as a sculptor of modern life is not well served by the extremely low lighting in the show, which dampens the exuberant power of the wood figures and gives the entire enterprise a disturbingly sepulchral quality. A visitor to the Whitney may leave wondering if Nadelman is modern at all. And yet Haskell, who has in the past mounted important shows of misunderstood or underappreciated American artists such as Ralston Crawford, Joseph Stella, and Burgoyne Diller, must be saluted for bringing us what is only the third major museum show in New York since Nadelman’s death.

While versions of several of his works are well known in the city he called home—especially the Man in the Open Air that was for many years a striking presence in the Museum of Modern Art sculpture garden and the two huge, posthumous marble versions of groups of circus performers in the lobby of the New York State Theater—Nadelman remains, for most of the museumgoing public, a shadowy figure. Even among Nadelman’s most fervent admirers, the small group of fanatics who have followed the exhibitions of his work that have been mounted at the Zabriskie and Salander-O’Reilly galleries in the past quarter-century, he remains something of an enigma, an artist whom some people love mostly for his allegiance to classical verities and whom others cherish for his quirky eccentricity. This conflict seems to go back to the first appearance of the wood figures in the 1920s, when the brilliant critic Henry McBride observed that “we calmly divided into two ranks, the one half of us liking Mr. Nadelman’s return to classicism and the other half preferring the caricatures in wood of modern society.” And in a sense the situation became even more complicated after Nadelman’s death, when Lincoln Kirstein, that commanding figure in the American arts, almost singlehandedly ensured that Nadelman’s achievement would not go unsung. Kirstein organized the first retrospective (at the Museum of Modern Art in 1948), encouraged collectors to take a look at the work, and produced four major texts, including a monograph that has a supercharged imaginative shape that we normally associate with the art of fiction. While Kirstein is far too astute to overlook all that is marvelously mannered and eccentric in Nadelman’s art, he sees the sculptor as part of an American artistic aristocracy that re-affirms timeless values in a democratic spirit, and in doing so he folds an image of Nadelman as the chronicler of modern life into an image of Nadelman as the classicist for all time, “concerned with metaphysical pattern, not personal psychic drama.”

While Haskell, like everybody who has written about Nadelman, salutes Kirstein, she also hopes to move the discussion forward. When she argues that we can see new sides of Nadelman “in the eclectic climate of postmodernism,” she is trying to suggest that developments in the art world since Kirstein completed his major work on Nadelman some quarter of a century ago leave us better equipped to respond to the artist’s avidity for popular culture and to the sense of turmoil and unrest that his later, more distorted figures sometimes suggest. Frankly, I am not so sure that all of this wasn’t evident to Nadelman’s earlier admirers. Whatever Kirstein may say about Nadelman and classicism, when he organized that first retrospective he pretty much picked the high points from every period that we still pick today.

Haskell, confronting the sad fact that Nadelman remains known yet somehow unknown, cannot resist reaching for new approaches. Perhaps it is some idea about postmodern contextualization that has pushed her to emphasize the fact that Nadelman was Jewish, and to argue, although there is no direct evidence for it, that Nadelman’s despair over the fate of family members in the Holocaust may have shaped the imagery of some of his later, almost expressionistically distorted doll figures. (There is evidence, indeed, to the contrary. “I personally feel equally strongly for the victims of every race [and] feel that your organization which is concerned with one section of these victims has not the necessary appeal,” he wrote to the United Jewish Appeal in 1939.) And perhaps when Haskell exhibits four versions in a row of the magnificent sculpture of a wood dancer, turning Nadelman’s singular image into a Busby Berkeley routine, she means to reveal Nadelman’s interest in what is now known as serial imagery, and thereby suggest that he is a precursor of Andy Warhol’s repeating Marilyns.

Nadelman’s modernity, which Haskell sometimes seems to identify with the artist’s emotional responses to current events, is fundamental, a principled stand. What some museumgoers may initially regard as his old-fashioned love for enclosed sculptural form can be more accurately described as a faith in the essentially abstract nature of pictorial expression. For Nadelman, formal dynamics are the core of art, which means that many of the elements that are so beguiling in his work—the allusions to antiquity, to popular culture, to childhood amusements—function not as references to experiences but as a sort of metaphorical perfume that arises from the boisterous physicality of compositional invention. In a statement that he published in 1910, Nadelman took his place among the founders of the modern spirit when he declared that the life of art was nothing more or less than “the life of form.” As Nadelman wrote these words, he was summoning up an aerial geometry of powerfully curved lines, and he explained that these bounding, leaping arcs were arranged “in accord or in opposition to one another” so that “the life of the work [would] come from within itself.” He was picking up on the ideas of Hildebrand and anticipating those of Clive Bell and Roger Fry when he declared that “the subject of any work of art is for me nothing but a pretext for creating significant form, relations of forms which create a new life that has nothing to do with life in nature, a life from which art is born, and from which spring style and unity.”

Reading these inspiriting words, which Nadelman would echo in statements over the next fifteen years, we are brought face-to-face with the artist’s struggle to liberate artistic expression from the bonds of old-fashioned narrative, of metaphoric specificity, of what-you-see-is-what-you-get realism. Yet this is a complicated kind of liberation, for the artist still longs to re- engage with metaphor and narrative and realism, only now on a new level, where connections are more spontaneous, a matter not of the imitation of life but of the creation of life. If Nadelman’s imaginative freedom produces an art that has its share of ambiguities, it may be because his experimental spirit reflects both a classicist’s search for timeless truths and a romantic’s struggle to be absolutely himself. The fact is that in order to achieve the homogeneity of a true classicism, which he surely desired, Nadelman had to be something of a romantic individualist. In theory, the romantic says that it is the individual’s perceptions that matter, while the classicist says that it is the timeless ideals that matter; but in practice something rather odd can occur. The romantic, who hangs everything on the individual, can create a sense of wholeness more easily than the classicist, who in seeking to set the self to the side provokes an increasingly complex relationship between the self and the world.

Nadelman, the classicist who aims to “create a new life that has nothing to do with life in nature,” is a man of romantic longings. And it is the mingling of romantic individualism and classical equilibrium that accounts for the haunted, muffled, there-but-not-quite-there beauty of so many of his unforgettable figures. In Nadelman’s sculpture, the particular and the general, and the power of the general to become particular, are held in a bewitching high-wire balance. Through the very act of refusing to wear his heart on his sleeve, this great sculptor pushes us to go in search of his heart. Perhaps that is what Henry McBride had in mind when he observed that Nadelman’s art “is cultured to the breaking point.” Nadelman’s triumphant classicism is tinged with disquietude, a disquietude that we experience as melancholy’s afterglow.

