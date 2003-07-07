Saturnine Magician

While versions of several of his works are well known in the city he called home—especially the Man in the Open Air that was for many years a striking presence in the Museum of Modern Art sculpture garden and the two huge, posthumous marble versions of groups of circus performers in the lobby of the New York State Theater—Nadelman remains, for most of the museumgoing public, a shadowy figure. Even among Nadelman’s most fervent admirers, the small group of fanatics who have followed the exhibitions of his work that have been mounted at the Zabriskie and Salander-O’Reilly galleries in the past quarter-century, he remains something of an enigma, an artist whom some people love mostly for his allegiance to classical verities and whom others cherish for his quirky eccentricity. This conflict seems to go back to the first appearance of the wood figures in the 1920s, when the brilliant critic Henry McBride observed that “we calmly divided into two ranks, the one half of us liking Mr. Nadelman’s return to classicism and the other half preferring the caricatures in wood of modern society.” And in a sense the situation became even more complicated after Nadelman’s death, when Lincoln Kirstein, that commanding figure in the American arts, almost singlehandedly ensured that Nadelman’s achievement would not go unsung. Kirstein organized the first retrospective (at the Museum of Modern Art in 1948), encouraged collectors to take a look at the work, and produced four major texts, including a monograph that has a supercharged imaginative shape that we normally associate with the art of fiction. While Kirstein is far too astute to overlook all that is marvelously mannered and eccentric in Nadelman’s art, he sees the sculptor as part of an American artistic aristocracy that re-affirms timeless values in a democratic spirit, and in doing so he folds an image of Nadelman as the chronicler of modern life into an image of Nadelman as the classicist for all time, “concerned with metaphysical pattern, not personal psychic drama.”

While Haskell, like everybody who has written about Nadelman, salutes Kirstein, she also hopes to move the discussion forward. When she argues that we can see new sides of Nadelman “in the eclectic climate of postmodernism,” she is trying to suggest that developments in the art world since Kirstein completed his major work on Nadelman some quarter of a century ago leave us better equipped to respond to the artist’s avidity for popular culture and to the sense of turmoil and unrest that his later, more distorted figures sometimes suggest. Frankly, I am not so sure that all of this wasn’t evident to Nadelman’s earlier admirers. Whatever Kirstein may say about Nadelman and classicism, when he organized that first retrospective he pretty much picked the high points from every period that we still pick today.

Haskell, confronting the sad fact that Nadelman remains known yet somehow unknown, cannot resist reaching for new approaches. Perhaps it is some idea about postmodern contextualization that has pushed her to emphasize the fact that Nadelman was Jewish, and to argue, although there is no direct evidence for it, that Nadelman’s despair over the fate of family members in the Holocaust may have shaped the imagery of some of his later, almost expressionistically distorted doll figures. (There is evidence, indeed, to the contrary. “I personally feel equally strongly for the victims of every race [and] feel that your organization which is concerned with one section of these victims has not the necessary appeal,” he wrote to the United Jewish Appeal in 1939.) And perhaps when Haskell exhibits four versions in a row of the magnificent sculpture of a wood dancer, turning Nadelman’s singular image into a Busby Berkeley routine, she means to reveal Nadelman’s interest in what is now known as serial imagery, and thereby suggest that he is a precursor of Andy Warhol’s repeating Marilyns.