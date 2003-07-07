Riches and Rigmaroles

The cast, as is usually true of Russian actors, is vigorous, with Vladimir Mashkov credibly reptilian as Makovski. But the anomaly of wealth in the high Soviet days is untouched, so Tycoon does not fulfill the promise that—admittedly—it never made but that was nonetheless attendant. All that it ultimately shows us, in its frenetic way, is that the decline of incompetent communism into an incompetent capitalism opened fissures for crooks. There needs no ghost come from Lenin’s tomb to tell us this.

In 2001 Francois Ozon made Under the Sand, a fascinatingly ambiguous film about a woman’s heartbreak because of her husband’s death, with Charlotte Rampling in a taciturn performance deeper than anything she had ever done. Now here is Ozon again, after an amusing artificiality called 8 Women, returning to the ambiguous with Swimming Pool, and again with Charlotte Rampling. But this time Ozon has drunk too deeply of the ambiguous. His screenplay, done with Emmanuele Bernheim, declines from the mysterious to the utterly incomprehensible. The story doesn’t develop: it skids.

The distributors say in the press kit, “We would appreciate your not revealing the film’s secrets. Thank you.” No, thank you, dear distributors: I’m glad that I am bound to secrecy because to disclose the ending, or endings, might imply that I understood them. The acute pity of the matter is that, until those secrets are added, Swimming Pool is entrancing.

Rampling, again tacitly deep, plays a successful English writer of crime thrillers. The woman feels herself burned out, and her London publisher offers her his house in southern France so that she can luxuriate, recharge her batteries, and write. The house is just what every country house in France ought to be in every film: we immediately feel cheated not to be basking in its charm, with Rampling if possible. (Among other reasons, she is fluent in French. ) The house has, as the title promises, a pool, at first covered with a canvas. Rampling does not uncover the pool: she just sets furiously to work on her new book. No kind of drama invades the film up to this point, and this fact does not seriously bother us. Ozon and Rampling understand each other. Silent sequences, in which she does various ordinary things in the house or goes to a nearby village for lunch or is simply enthralled by the landscape, are filled with the being of the complex yet quiet woman that Rampling is playing.

Then the drama begins, and for a while it adds to the pleasure. The publisher has a daughter. Rampling knew of her, but she did not expect this aggressively nubile young blonde woman to turn up. And the daughter, Frenchborn and resident, did not expect Rampling to be there. They do not take to each other, but they get on moderately well despite the daughter’s penchant for rock music and for gonadic male visitors. Of course the daughter rolls back the pool’s canvas cover. This is a fairly patent symbol, but Ozon is otherwise reticently provocative, simply juxtaposing these two women: the trim, reserved Englishwoman and the often bare-breasted, frank, yet disturbingly intelligent daughter. Several kinds of possibility begin to flicker in our minds.