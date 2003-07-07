Riches and Rigmaroles

The pace is pell-mell, the editing is explosive, and the acting is high on energy. The director was Pavel Lounguine, who first drew notice here in 1990 with Taxi Blues, a wry portrait of a Moscow cab driver unliberated from sour hates by the Marxist enlightenment in which he had lived. Lounguine showed that he could use the film medium like an equestrian showing off a horse, and in Tycoon he continues with glittering dash. The trouble is that he overdashes.

Instead of telling its story in an orderly way, the film pirouettes (something like Francesco Rosi’s films about Italian plutocrats, The Mattei Affair and Illustrious Corpses). It starts with the murder of the tycoon, Platon Makovski. Then it flashes backward and forward in time, with the murder as the fulcrum, each sequence dated, the whole rigmarole attempting to aggrandize the basically banal story with rococo cinematics. We learn about fast deals with automobiles, and about Makovski’s maneuvers with a provincial governor who wants to become president, and naturally there is a dollop of sex. But we become so distracted by the jigsaw effect that soon we are more concerned with the assemblage itself than with what it is about.

The cast, as is usually true of Russian actors, is vigorous, with Vladimir Mashkov credibly reptilian as Makovski. But the anomaly of wealth in the high Soviet days is untouched, so Tycoon does not fulfill the promise that—admittedly—it never made but that was nonetheless attendant. All that it ultimately shows us, in its frenetic way, is that the decline of incompetent communism into an incompetent capitalism opened fissures for crooks. There needs no ghost come from Lenin’s tomb to tell us this.