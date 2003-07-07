There are no paperwhites on the meadow edge

this time of year; only snow that shimmers

like paperwhite petals in the farewell window

of March’s postponed clemency, dune-blown

with skirt-pretty ripples like someone cared.

Why come out here and think of paperwhites

bent toward a window with their clusters

of cups of six-tricks listening when the deer

are standing on the valley’s facing hill?

The sound of my own voice substitutes

for the voice of God. Here I am. And, of course,

the sudden windscatter on snow like sand

and a few maples clacking. The day dies

and an invisible coydog pack descends

on the fawn of my optimism. The first star

hovers out of nowhere. For courage’s sake,

I think it is as real as a blown flag shadow.

But it could be the spark in air at the end

of a whip on the back of a nightmare.

This poem originally ran in the July & & 14, 2003 issue of the magazine.