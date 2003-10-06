The IAEA also rejects Iran 's explanations of how it tested its centrifuges without using uranium—and with good reason. Originally, Iran claimed to have used inert gas in testing but now says it did not test the centrifuges at all and instead relied on computer simulations and technical data from drawings purchased abroad. But Iran has failed to produce original copies of the drawings. And, regardless, according to the IAEA, “It is not possible to develop enrichment technology, to the level seen at Natanz, based solely on open-source information and computer simulations, without process testing with [uranium].” While the IAEA is not explicit, the implication is clear: Iran has tested its centrifuges using uranium—a clear violation of the NPT—and is now trying to cover it up.

Investigation of Iran 's plans for a plutonium-production reactor has revealed inconsistencies, too. To use the reactor to make medical materials —Iran 's stated intent —Iran would need to build “hot cells," lead-lined devices where used reactor fuel could be manipulated to extract the medically useful materials. This past summer, at the IAEA's request, Iran submitted design plans for its plutonium production reactor, but they included no references to hot cells. As the IAEA notes, this is “contrary to what would be expected given the radioisotope production purposes of the facility,” implying that Iran has fudged its documents. Why would it do that? Perhaps because hot cells can also be used to extract plutonium for nuclear weapons, and Iran thought that, by leaving hot cells out of its designs, it could avoid suspicions about its work. According to the IAEA, “ Iran has been asked to look into this matter further,” a polite way of suggesting that Iran tell the truth.

Despite the implications of last week's resolution, it is too late for Iran to put this matter to rest with further explanations. It has already had that opportunity—and has instead lied. In November, the IAEA board should cite Iran for its past noncompliance with the NPT, automatically sending the matter to the Security Council—regardless of what Iran does before the October 31 deadline. The IAEA appears hesitant to do that, probably because it would eliminate the agency's chance to expand its inspection powers in Iran . But, while inspections may be useful, they are not an end in themselves. They are a tool to monitor compliance and ferret out wrongdoing—which is exactly what they have done.

Now it is time for the IAEA to turn the question of how to deal with an NPT violator over to the Security Council. Options would range from demanding Iran terminate parts of its nuclear program (uranium enrichment would be a good place to start) to imposing economic sanctions or even eventually to authorizing military action to destroy the Natanz enrichment plant. But, if instead the IAEA declines to cite Iran 's violations, it will give political cover to those, such as Russia or China , who may be inclined to deny that a serious problem exists. Without international action to contain it, Iran 's nuclear program will proceed apace, spurring an atomic race in the region, fracturing nonproliferation firewalls, and increasing the prospect that nuclear weapons could fall into terrorists' hands. If the IAEA gives Iran a clean bill of health in November and any of these eventualities comes to pass, the agency will have much to answer for.

Michael Levi is a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and is the author of the new book On Nuclear Terrorism. This article appeared in the October 6, 2003, issue of the magazine.