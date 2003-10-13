Curiously, however, though this will become a besetting vice in the third and final part of the novel, and will threaten to unravel all of Lethem’s finely gathered threads, it does not threaten the first part of the book. If there is an air of being cleverer than little Dylan, there is never an air of being cleverer than Dylan at Dylan’s expense. If the prose turns analytical, then the subject of the analysis remains fresh and uncharted to most of us. Above all, we share the feeling, often infectious, that Lethem himself wants to work this mass of codes out, that he is exploring it anew. There is a genuine atmosphere of cognitive novelty; Lethem manages to combine childish innocence and adult knowingness (not just childish knowingness) in ways that ought to fail but invariably delight and intrigue.

And Lethem delights and intrigues in the end because, while a perfectly adept theorizer, he is a much better painter. His street scenes, his pictures from childhood, have a true coloration; they are drawn, not just spoken. Thus Lethem manages to bring alive what was theoretically over-determined in DeLillo’s Underworld, I mean graffiti. In DeLillo’s novel, graffiti was an efflorescence of the underground, an art of subversion. In The Fortress of Solitude, graffiti is simply the most thrilling act that a boy, particularly a white boy led on by a black boy, can get up to. Dylan gets involved in graffiti through the other African American in his life, a neighbor called Mingus Rude. Mingus is a new arrival on Dean Street. His father, Barrett Rude Jr., was a singer with a band called The Distinctions. Dylan’s mother tells her son that he had a voice like Sam Cooke. Mingus is a year older than Dylan, glamorously senior. He introduces Dylan first to comics, to the world of “Daredevil #77, Black Panther #4, Doctor Strange #12, The Incredible Hulk #115.” It is pornography for prepubescents. These magazines have been “chewed by eyes,” as Lethem pungently writes.

From comics, Mingus leads Dylan to the cartoonish art of graffiti, to the world of the “tag” (the artist’s logo) and the “top-to-bottom burner” (a train or subway car covered from top to bottom in spray-painted letters and images). In a marvelous passage, Mingus takes Dylan to the Brooklyn Bridge, to show him the imperially high spot on one of the towers where two kids have already signed their tags:

Mingus showed the way. They circled under the onramp to find stone stairs up into the sunlight of the bridge’s walkway, then started across, over the river, traffic howling in cages at their feet, the gray clotted sky clinging to the bridge’s veins, Manhattan’s dinosaur spine rotating into view as they mounted the great curve above the river. The walkway’s slats were uneven, some rotten. Just an armature of bolted wire lay between Mingus and Dylan’s sneakertips and the pulsing, glittering water. The bridge was an argument or plea with space ... the two of them stood in awe, apes at a monolith, glimpsing if not understanding their future.

In such moments, Lethem persuades us to join his own childish awe, and makes glistening even for those who never spilled a drop of graffiti the excitement of the vandalizing urge.

Lethem’s prose is distractingly uneven. It can be superb. There is an onrush, a bolting lyricism, that certainly recalls Henry Roth, at times even Bellow, though Lethem rarely achieves the precision of Bellow. There are many flarings of metaphor: a beautiful picture of a bus coming down a street at the end of a workday, loaded with black women from the Board of Education, “their weary shapes like black teeth inside the glowing mouth of the bus.” There is also a recognizable American carelessness, a kind of casting around or piling up of words and phrases in the hope that at least one will catch fire. A fine description of the Manhattan skyline is started as “the skyline a channel no one watched that played anyway,” which is very good, but then wags this loose tail in its rear: “like an anthem, like famous static. “ The channel that no one watched was quite good enough on its own. DeLillo has a similar unwillingness to finish his sentences, always hanging on to them with begging bowl in hand, as if to say, “Just a little more please, just another phrase please?” Like Colson Whitehead, his fellow Brooklynite, Lethem is fond of rampantly dangling phrases, such as “After flunking the Stuyvesant test Arthur’s mother had falsified their residence.” Dylan reflects that “shrugging around in your own language, falsely casual, you discovered what you already knew,” which is a good description of both the highs and lows of Lethem’s own shrugging language.



II.

MINGUS BECOMES DYLAN’S best friend, and will be bound to him for the rest of his life, though their paths will sharply diverge. Yet there is a way in which what happens after childhood, though it is amply documented here, never comes alive as did the early years. The endless summer of Dean Street, with its mixture of ignorance and worldliness, shimmers like a mirage, incapable of lending its light to the rest of the book. Even in the novel’s first section, the vitality begins to wane as soon as Dylan leaves Brooklyn for Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan. Dylan is beginning his great rift from Mingus, which will only widen and deepen as Dylan goes north to a liberal arts college and Mingus goes to prison. Lethem is funny about Stuyvesant, and nimbly mocks the pretensions of the now-teenage Dylan as he and his friends discover punk (it is the late 1970s). There is a funny scene in which the kids take their brand-new leather jackets into the park and beat them against rocks to age them: they still “looked new as licorice.” And there is some droll evocation of the predictably terrible school rock band, aptly named Stately Wayne Manor.

But predictability has precisely overtaken the singular, because Lethem seems to want to conflate Dylan and his times. Is it the late ‘70s? Then bring on the punk. One is disheartened, but not entirely surprised, to encounter, toward the end of the first part of the book, sentences such as these: “This ain’t no party, this ain’t no disco, this ain’t no foolin’ around. It’s the end, the end of the seventies.” Or, even more egregious: “It’s 1981: nobody’s heard the term crack. They won’t for two or three years, at least.” The notion that Lethem, as one critic recently had it, is famously “allergic to realism” seems comical in the face of such stodgy reportorial realism. Indeed, realism is the great strength of his depictions of a child’s Brooklyn.

But Lethem conjures Dylan’s Brooklyn world so well in part because he also makes it a fairy tale—a parentless playground. He excises the parents. Dylan’s mother leaves his father early in the book, and rather incredibly Dylan appears to stop thinking about her almost at once. Dylan’s father has no living presence at all. He is a shade at the top of the house, at work on his film. “Abraham was a collection of sounds bound in human form by gloom” is one of the sentences in which Lethem wants to persuade us that Dylan’s father barely exists; that may indeed be how Lethem thinks of his character, but it could hardly be how Dylan thinks of his father.

THE STRENGTHS OF the novel begin to sow the seeds of its weaknesses. Dylan’s life on the street, and with Mingus, is powerfully evoked, and we hardly notice at first that Dylan has no domestic life to speak of, is rarely described at home. Likewise, Dylan’s Brooklyn story is the story of the rough induction of a white boy into the external vivacities of the street. This is very powerfully done, but somewhat at the expense of awarding Dylan any interiority—or, indeed, much characterization at all. We never see him thinking an abstract thought, or reading a book (there is a canonical mention of Steppenwolf, which is just more cultural anthropology, and just about it for literature in Dylan’s life), or encountering music that is not the street’s music, or thinking about God and the meaning of life, or growing up in any of the conventional mental ways of the teenage Bildungsroman. There is no need for Lethem to be conventional, of course; but there is a need for Dylan to have outline, to have mental personality.

Practically orphaned, and apparently intellectually orphaned too, Dylan gets progressively less interesting to us as he gets older, because as he gets older he becomes less the voyeuristic street kid of Brooklyn and more a mind of Manhattan—or ought to become such a mind, except that we are not informed of its existence. So in Manhattan he simply becomes lack, leaking away the quiddity of his old self. One suspects that Lethem felt this lack too as he led Dylan off to Stuyvesant. It might explain the sense one has of the writing falling off a little once it reaches Manhattan, of the writer driving the prose through fairly predictable historical hoops. Many of Lethem’s skills do not survive the trip across the Brooklyn Bridge. Of course, one of Lethem’s large suggestions in this book is that Dylan remains forever the Brooklyn kid; but in general we are engrossed in the prospect of the child as father to the man precisely in proportion to the development of the man, not just the persistence of the child. Lethem, after all, grew up in the same place as Dylan, and at the same time, but he also grew out of Brooklyn enough to write this intermittently fine novel. Call It Sleep also becomes less interesting as it draws to its close, but Roth avoided Lethem’s dangers by keeping his young hero young: the novel is a four-hundred-page cloudburst of juvenile intensity.



THESE SPLINTERS OF weakness, barely visible at the corner of the text, become beams when the novel shifts time and place. In the book’s long final section, Dylan is thirty-five, a rock journalist living in California. He has become the novel’s narrator, and it is something of a shock to hear him speak to us; we last saw him, mutely wrapped in third-person narration, going off to college in Vermont. Alas, the thirtysomething Dylan turns out to be a vague character; he talks like Lethem’s prose, which is pleasant when the prose is good, but is hardly very distinguishing. We see Dylan pitch a screenplay about the band the Prisonaires to a Hollywood producer (a funny scene), and quarrel with his black girlfriend, and attend a conference meeting held in honor of his father. In the intervening years Abraham Ebdus has become famous in science- fiction circles for his covers for a series of pulpy books. To Abraham, these were nothing more than afternoon assignments, tossed off left-handedly; but to the world of science fiction he is a demigod of paperback art. Humanly, Dylan’s father has barely more weight than he had in Brooklyn; Lethem has the greatest difficulty in notching any life out of this dusky silhouette. But it allows Lethem to write up the sci-fi conference much as Franzen wrote up the Scandinavian cruise ship in The Corrections: it reads like easy journalism. There is a man illiterately described as having “a Vandyke beard and mad- scientist glasses” (presumably Lethem means Van Dyck) and another man, “a fortyish biker-type, fat in leather pants.” And a restaurant is described thus: “The restaurant, Bongiorno’s, was bad and didn’t know it. Everything was presented with a passive-aggressive flourish, as though we probably weren’t savvy enough to appreciate the oregano-heavy garlic bread, the individual bowls for olive pits, the starched napkins stuffed into our wine glasses, or the waiter’s strained enunciation of a long list of specials.”

It as if the delicate balance of the novel’s earlier style has been turned inside out. What was an allowable, even cherishable vernacular—the knowingness of boys who don’t know very much— becomes irritating when it is a man’s undemanding knowingness (or worse still, Lethem’s). And Lethem begins to fiddle with the material of the earlier part of the book, picking away at the implicit until he can untie it for us and expose it. Dylan recalls the Wild Cherry song “Play That Funky Music, White Boy,” which the black kids had used to torment the white kids (“Play that fucking music, white boy!”), and now tells us: “Of course, the thirty-five-year-old rock critic knew what the thirteen-year-old scrap of prey on the sidewalk outside Intermediate School 293 never did: Wild Cherry were a bunch of white guys. The tune which had been enlisted as an indictment of my teenage existence was in fact a Midwestern rock band’s rueful selfparody.” Everything is wrong with this passage; but its wrongness is truly sealed by that first “of course” (well, of course!) and by the authorial italics. They loudly violate the innocence to which they refer. One shakes one’s head: this kind of crude post-hoccing, after the knowing but unknowing rhapsodies of the book’s early pages? It is a terrible fall.

Dylan, who was never himself interesting (he needed the world he was witnessing in order to be interesting), might be any thirty-five-year-old rock journalist. In one of his maddeningly snooty essays, Adorno complains that popular music represents the ultimate conformity because each of its consumers thinks it speaks uniquely to him, while each is thinking the same as the next person. This is hardly a reason to refrain from listening to it, as Adorno rather astoundingly seems to think, but it suggests the ways in which rock music, far from making those fictional characters who love it singular, can make them merely hollow and plural. They are simply dipping into the common kitty, but with fiercer grabs.

Lethem, one suspects, knows that he has blown leagues off course. Before Dylan has spent too much time in California, Lethem properly whisks him back to Brooklyn, where the book begins to take on again some of its squandered treasure. Mingus, now a crack addict, is in prison in Watertown (Robert Woolfolk is incarcerated there, too), and Dylan, after visiting the wreck that Barrett Rude Jr. has become, journeys north to see his old friend. The elisions of their lapsed friendship are sensitively rendered, and the writing becomes beautiful again. The prison is described as having “the muggy stink of curdled years. After lights-out, a planetarium show of cigarette-ends pulsed on the galleries above and around us, reproachful failing stars. Go, they said.” (That adjective “failing,” in place of the expected “falling,” is especially lovely.) As the book closes, Dylan thinks of “the middle spaces, those summer hours when Josephine Baker lay waste to Paris, when “Bothered Blue” peaked on the charts, when a teenaged Elvis, still dreaming of his own first session, sat in the Sun Studios watching the Prisonaires, when a top-to-bottom burner blazed through a subway station, renovating the world for an instance, when schoolyard turntables were powered by a cord run from a streetlamp, when juice just flowed.”

This returns us to the velocity and the dash of those first three hundred pages, an engine on which the reader can ride even as Lethem unwisely cuts its power and fiddles with its innards—that big blast of Brooklyn childhood. But we should not be returning to it; we should never have left it. Big books with big virtues and big flaws are preferable to little books with little virtues and big flaws, but it is discouraging to see the flaws opening so palpably in the midst of the fine, to see a writer miss the chance to close them, as they widen before our disappointed eyes.

James Wood is the literary critic for The New Yorker and author of How Fiction Works.This article appeared in the October 13, 2003, issue of the magazine.