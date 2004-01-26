Bosom Buddies

So the Afghan government and their American patrons have resorted to desperate measures. Officials in Kabul say plans to cultivate so-called moderate Taliban and use them to convince the fundamentalist militia to stop fighting were developed by Karzai and the United States over the past five months. These plans, they say, were given the thumbs-up by the White House when U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage visited Afghanistan in October. Since then, Afghan officials have begun negotiations with many top Taliban leaders, including several Taliban in U.S. custody. "We'd been trying to explore every possible option, ... holding dialogues with different factions" of the Taliban, says one senior Afghan government official. "We cannot kill all of them."

In fact, officials say, the United States has even secretly allowed the release of several top Taliban leaders, freeing them from detention at Bagram Air Base near Kabul so they can talk with Karzai's government. Even more surprising, Taliban insiders say Afghan officials essentially allowed 42 Taliban commanders, who were arrested after recent gun battles with coalition forces, to break out of jail in Kandahar in the hopes that these men would enter a dialogue with Karzai. The commanders, including important leaders like the brother of the former Taliban defense minister, fled by digging a 30-yard- long tunnel from their jail to a point outside on October 10. It looked like a jailbreak, but it was essentially a release, says a Taliban source. He explained that, since the Kandahar jail is one of the most secure in Afghanistan, it is almost impossible that anyone could dig such a tunnel without the authorities knowing about it. In fact, Taliban insiders say, at the time of the Kandahar jailbreak, vehicles were parked at the end of the tunnel, clearly visible to prison guards. "Most of these militants simply came out of this tunnel, jumped into these vehicles, and were whisked away to their hideouts" without any resistance from prison officials, says a source.

According to Taliban sources, Mullah Wakil Ahmed Mutawakil, foreign minister in the former Taliban regime, was one of those released from Bagram in early October. They say the mullah was flown to Kandahar for a clandestine meeting with Armitage on October 5. "[Mutawakil] was released from the custody ... so that he could initiate dialogues with Taliban leaders who are on the same wavelength with him," says a source. The source says that the meeting with Armitage was arranged because Mutawakil wanted some direct guarantees of his security from the United States before he would proceed with this task. Reassured, Mutawakil has begun discussions with Karzai's government in secret locations in Kabul while simultaneously talking with Taliban leaders close to Al Qaeda members. (Though Mutawakil's family and other independent sources confirm his release, Karzai and the American authorities in Kabul deny that it has taken place. A State Department official in Washington also says that Armitage never met with Mutawakil.)

Sources say Karzai's government considered using several dozen Taliban leaders as liaisons to the fundamentalist militia, but Mutawakil was chosen because he supposedly carries significant weight within the Taliban ranks. Karzai's government also supposedly considered the mullah a moderate: Mutawakil opposed the Taliban's destruction of Buddha statues in the town of Bamiyan in March 2001 and, in fall 2001, tried to persuade hard-line Taliban leader Mullah Omar to hand Osama bin Laden to the United States in order to ensure the Taliban's survival. Nonetheless, Mutawakil is hardly a saint: He has long been close to Mullah Omar, and Indian intelligence considers him a suspect in the hijacking of an Indian airliner in December 1999.

What's more, people familiar with the Taliban's structure doubt that Mutawakil can deliver on his promise to bring Taliban leaders over to Karzai's side. Though Mutawakil was a top leader, Mullah Omar runs the Taliban with an iron fist, and he alone enjoys the commanders' respect, says Ismail Khoso, a Pakistani journalist who covers the Taliban. Khoso says that, once a Taliban member like Mutawakil begins talking to the enemy, he is quickly disowned by Omar and becomes persona non grata within the militia. "The ones [Mullah Omar] disassociates himself from, they become zero in the network," Khoso says. Learning of Mutawakil's maneuvers, the Taliban has already affirmed that the former foreign minister will get nowhere with his plan. "The only people who can speak on behalf of the Taliban are those assigned by Mullah Omar," read a recent statement issued by Mufti Abdul Latif Hakimi, Omar's spokesman, from his hideout somewhere in southern Afghanistan.