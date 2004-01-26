Angels and Beards

This material is hardly sentimental. Yes, it may be driven too much by Kushner's patented Jewish guilt (reminiscent of Angel's Louis Ironson and his betrayal of Prior Walter). But it seems to me an eminently hardheaded view of the tragic breach between two American ethnic groups that once shared common ground. As for the production, it is extremely well-designed by Riccardo Hernandez (sets), Paul Tazewell (costumes), and Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lights); well-acted by the entire cast, especially Tonya Pinkins as the stoical Caroline and Harrison Chad as the precocious Noah; and strongly directed by George C. Wolfe, who has staged at least one genuine show-stopper, a scene of recrimination and remorse called "Lot's Wife." But just like those Victorian children who were asked to be seen and not heard, some musicals should be spoken and not sung.



I went to see Amy Freed's The Beard of Avon with trepidation. I imagined from its title that the play was another contribution to Shakespeare Authorship Denial, that cottage industry of overeducated souls who believe that creative genius is only bestowed on patricians with a Ph.D. or a peerage. I guess I'm losing patience with people who ransack the arcane in order to avoid the obvious—Baconians and Oxfordians, for example, never bother to explain why Ben Jonson, the most envious playwright of his time, not only admired the man called Shakespeare "this side of idolatry," but never expressed a single doubt about his rival's creative identity.

Instead of being faux scholarship, The Beard of Avon proves a lusty antidote to all forms of Bardolatry, including the perverse benighted kind that considers the Bard a beard. Instead of assigning the works to this Elizabethan courtier or that Cambridge graduate, Freed assumes that everyone wrote Shakespeare's plays, including the Stratford man himself, who added touches of "heart" and "humanity" to plots he didn't have the wit to invent. An extended satiric sketch worthy of Monty Python, The Beard of Avon is a genuine hoot, performed by a splendid company and directed by Doug Hughes with cheeky energy and high style.

Freed treats Elizabethan theater history with a lot of poetic license—or shall we say poetic licentiousness? She imagines Richard Burbage as a ham who keeps pulling a sausage out of his tights and pretending that it is his penis. She turns Heminge and Condell, Shakespeare's fellow actors and the editors of his First Folio, into theater managers who would drive tragic authors to suicide rather than sacrifice a raunchy bit of business. She imagines an Elizabethan culture more indebted to the Greeks than to the Romans. She invents spectacles like "The Conquest of Alexandrio" more appropriate to the heroic drama of the next (Restoration) age. And she creates a kind of period dialogue ("How ist doth amuse thyself this day? How ist doth pass the time 'twixt now and then?") that sometimes fails to pass the test of grammar or scansion.

On the other hand, her understanding of theatrical egotism is priceless, and her gift for comic anachronism is unmatched. The wanton, amoral, bisexual, bored, heartless, and irresistible Earl of Oxford, Edward de Vere, writes in a form he believes to be beneath him, but insists on total control of casting and unlimited house seats. In the act of seducing Shakespeare's wife, Anne, he reminds this "maid who can't say nay" that "an goodly man is hard to find." Oxford and Shakespeare collaborate on Titus Andronicus, the sonnets, and Venus and Adonis, a narrative poem about the pursuit of a younger man by an older woman, assumed by the court to be an allegory of Elizabeth and Oxford (James Joyce believed it to be a disguised account of Shakespeare's seduction by Anne Hathaway).

After Shakespeare writes Richard III for Oxford ("I see a hunchback. You flesh it out"), he becomes "a writer most enormously hot," virtually a brand name. Everyone at court begins submitting plays under his name, including Bacon (Three Merry Whoresons), Lady Lettice (a Lear that is nothing but an endless reading of the will), the Earl of Derby (Any Way You Want It), and Regina Dentata, the Queen herself, who writes a version of The Taming of the Shrew. In a hilarious re-enactment, Will re-writes her work and almost loses his head ("Thou art in water most enormously hot"). But all's well that ends well, as she chooses instead to bask in the play's success. Oxford, before he dies of the plague, says it doesn't matter who wrote the plays: "It's really all about the work."

Obviously, this kind of low backstage comedy is not to everyone's taste. But I left the theater enormously gratified, and grateful, too—particularly to Doug Hughes's remarkably detailed and exuberant direction (the best staging of the year), the colorful environment of the brilliant design staff (settings by Neil Patel, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Michael Chybowski), the courageous choices of the sensational actors (Mark Harelik's deliciously depraved Oxford, Tim Blake Nelson's perpetually surprised Shakespeare, Kate Jennings Grant's lubricious Anne Hathaway, Mary Louise Wilson's uproariously starched Queen Elizabeth), and, above all, the bold and bawdy playwriting of Amy Freed. Or whoever wrote the play under her name.

