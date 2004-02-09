Second Act

Midway through last Thursday's Democratic debate in New Hampshire, co-moderator Peter Jennings decided to have a little fun with Al Sharpton. The reverend wants to be treated as a serious presidential candidate—even though he has never held elective office, has visited New Hampshire only four times (twice for debates), and has offered no real policy proposals. So Jennings decided to play along. If “you have the opportunity to nominate someone to be chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, what kind of person would you consider for the job?” the ABC News anchor asked. “You can name someone in particular, if you have someone in mind. And maybe just take a minute or so to give us a little bit about your views on monetary policy.”

If anything, Jennings's curveball succeeded too well. Sharpton, confusing monetary policy and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), responded with a broadside against "the IMF and the policies that are emanating there.” To make matters worse, Fox's Brit Hume followed up a few minutes later with a question about how President Sharpton would handle Iran. The reverend's answer this time was only slightly more coherent. “I would support the U.N. to try to bring about some kind of stabilized order there,” explained Sharpton, although the problem in theocratic Iran is too much order, not too little. Once again, the question's subtext was obvious and even a little ugly: What does Tawana Brawley's ex-spokesman know about the nonracial aspects of U.S. government? Answer: Virtually nothing.

But the answer wasn't always so obvious. A year ago, Sharpton's candidacy seemed more dangerous but less ridiculous. A February 2003 CNN poll put him at 7 percent nationally, more than twice the level of Howard Dean. The reverend got a respectful hearing on NBC's “Meet the Press” in January and a raucous reception at the NARAL Pro-Choice America meeting in February. He modeled his campaign after Jesse Jackson's in 1988—a campaign that was anything but a joke. Jackson won 37 percent of the primary vote in New York, 31 percent in Maine, 27 percent in Vermont, 20 percent in Minnesota, 11 percent in Iowa, and 8 percent in New Hampshire, en route amassing more than one-quarter of all Democratic delegates. His anti-corporate message captivated the very college- educated, left-leaning, white activists who this year flocked to Dean. Indeed, by one estimate, Jackson tied Michael Dukakis among Democrats aged 18-24. No one would have questioned his right to participate in a New Hampshire debate. And, if asked about monetary policy or Iran, Jackson probably would have had something to say.

From the beginning, Sharpton set out to define this year's Democratic race as Jackson defined the one in 1988: As a battle between liberal activists and Democratic Leadership Council (DLC) moderates. “There's going to have to be a showdown between the Democratic Leadership Council and the progressive forces,” he told The Nation. “I see us as the children of the Rainbow [Coalition] coming back to bring the party back to where it was,” he told The American Prospect.