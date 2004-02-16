Raising Kean

WHEN YOUR SIDE HOLDS the White House, it’s easy to conflate the president’s interests with the country’s. In the Bush era, conservative commentators have sometimes resisted that temptation—for instance, denouncing the president’s steel tariffs. Sometimes they’ve succumbed—for example, downplaying the Bush administration’s mishandling of postwar Iraq. And then there’s the debate over the 9/11 Commission, where they utterly surrendered. And now look really silly.

The Commission, tasked by Congress with “making a full and complete accounting” of “the circumstances surrounding the [September 11] attacks,” says Bush administration foot-dragging has left it unable to meet its May deadline. For weeks, it has been asking for more time. So have the families of the September 11 victims. Their rationale is simple: The American people should be given a full accounting of the bloodiest foreign attack on U.S. soil. For weeks, the White House and GOP congressional leaders resisted. Their rationale was also simple: Giving the American people a full accounting during an election campaign could hurt President Bush.

It was as naked as that. And yet conservative journalists took the president’s side. Consider the The Wall Street Journal, which on January 30 published an editorial titled “THE 9/11 AMBUSH.” The “membership and behavior of the current 9/11 commission,” it began, “have always looked like a political crackup waiting to happen.” What about the Commission’s membership did the GOP- aligned Journal find so offensive? Five of the Commission’s ten members, including its chairman, are Republicans—appointed by the president or the congressional GOP. Its staff director, Philip Zelikow, served on the Bush administration’s transition team and co-authored a book with Condoleezza Rice. The Journal mentioned none of this. Instead, it implied the opposite. “Richard Ben-Veniste, one of the commission’s highly partisan Democrats, is ... claiming that the Bush administration hasn’t been cooperative enough,” said the editorial. “Commission Democrats,” it went on, “were asserting that literally millions of pages hadn’t been delivered to their desks with sufficient alacrity.”

But it was Chairman Tom Kean, the former Republican governor appointed by President Bush, who last fall repeatedly warned the administration to stop withholding key documents and witnesses. In October, Commissioner and former Republican Senator Slade Gorton criticized the “indifference” of some Bush administration agencies, noting that “this lack of cooperation, if it extends anywhere else, is going to make it very difficult” to meet the May deadline. And, last week, Republican Commissioner and former Reagan Navy Secretary John Lehman said he “can’t for the life of me understand why this administration is so negative on this commission.” To buy the Journal’s logic, you not only had to believe the Commission’s Democrats care more about hurting President Bush than they care about the truth; you had to believe it about the Commission’s Republicans, too.