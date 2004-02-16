When any word is called for, say that I am of.

When the tornado forms, that is the ruinous

kiss. When the bamboo-green field sways,

think of tea. When the vines thicken in

the heat, this is the medusa head dangling

buds like pearls. When a man committedly

steps to the ledge, this is the daguerreotype’s

cold glass face. When winter, that is ashbough

prominent. When mirror or letter or echo,

these are correspondences. When the snow

is pink, something has been left motherless.

When singing, think of ostinato silences.

When stars, history. When the sword-gray,

fatherly rain, this is I have wandered the earth.

This poem appeared in the February 16, 2004 issue of the magazine.