Howard's End

For the most part, though, the atmosphere on election night is oddly detached, as if everyone were watching a race in which they weren’t actually participating. On a cell phone, an aide talks to a colleague about going to work for the Edwards campaign. Reminding me that the campaign predicted a poor showing, Teachout jokes, “We’re beating expectations.”

Dean didn’t waste much time in the February 3 states, and the campaign couldn’t afford to run TV ads in any of them. Under the radar, Dean was reduced to working talk radio and other free media opportunities to get publicity. One internal campaign memo outlined opportunities for Dean to get his message on the radio. In a section about North Dakota, the memo described how Dean should act on air. The governor, who often bashes right-wing radio hosts and loves a passionate debate, was advised to tone down his act. “The key to successfully using talk radio is to come across as likeable even in the face of an adversarial host,” it said. “It does not pay for Governor Dean to engage in heated arguments with any of them. He should let them have their say.” Echoing Dean’s post-Iowa political repositioning, the memo advised, “When on talk radio Howard Dean should speak through his ‘doctor’ persona—not his political one.” The reason for neutering the governor in this way is that, given his utter lack of paid media, he needs to be invited back on the show, “which—I can’t point out enough—is the goal,” the memo explains.

Neither the political nor doctor persona works on Tuesday. Back in his office, after the “Hardball” appearance, Neel and I watch the election returns. He is oddly calm about the foundering enterprise he now runs. When Karen Hicks, a senior Dean aide who now runs much of the campaign’s day-to-day operation, walks in with a copy of Dean’s speech, Neel asks her, “Did you want me to see it?” He doesn’t bother reading it before she sends it off to Dean.

Despite the disastrous night, he says Dean is sticking to the plan. The campaign will start to do better this weekend in Michigan, Washington, and Maine, and then wait for the alleged showdown with Kerry in Wisconsin on February 17. But there are no promises of victory. Neel says they only have to “do well” in Washington and Maine, and he admits that Michigan is no longer very competitive. “Kerry has a huge lead there,” he concedes. Even in Wisconsin, Neel argues, Dean doesn’t have to win but only “finish a close second.” The strategy seems even more far-fetched now that both John Edwards and Wesley Clark have been strengthened by their wins in South Carolina and Oklahoma, but it’s all Dean has. “We’re going to be written out of the picture tomorrow, but that’s it,” Neel says. “We’ll be coming back, and we’ve got the tools and resources to come back.”

Edwards appears on the television to give his South Carolina victory speech. Neel watches Edwards, his head slumped on his right hand. “He looks good,” Neel drawls. “My ex-wife loves this guy here. ... He’s very appealing. He’s a really nice guy. He came that close to being on the ticket in 2000.”

We walk out of his office and hover over the clot of desks where the Internet team is busy posting to the blog and checking the temperature of the Deaniacs who are commenting online about the night’s bloodbath. Nobody seems dispirited. Neel talks to Teachout about his appearance on her radio show that night and jokes about how his posts are being received by the Deaniacs. He raises his hands in the air and yells, “I want to blog!”

This article appeared in the February 16, 2004 issue of the magazine.