Two Returns

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING, of all dangerous sports, has always seemed to me the silliest. Auto racing, almost equally dangerous, is inane enough; still, anyone who drives a car can at least understand the thrill of hugely amplified power in human hands. But the tree climbing and rock climbing that many of us know have no connection with true mountain climbing, those ascents and descents of vertical icy faces with axes and crampons and the linkage of ropes.

The very word “sport” seems fraudulent. Other risky pursuits have some grace in them, some sense of competition, of victory or defeat: mountain climbing has none. Worse, what we may take for admiration of the climber’s courage is— admitted or not—a decline into degeneracy. Death is what we are watching for. Auto racing gives us all a touch of the ancient Romans. Indianapolis is not the Coliseum where blood was essential, but a crash on the racetrack is, if we want to be candid, gratifying: it certifies that all drivers all the time are gambling with their lives, and one or two of them have proved it. A climber’s accident on an icy slope is just as fatal but not as theatrical.

Further, mountain climbing, more than any other risk-taking, is wrapped in vacuous philosophy, even theology, flourishing out of its physical aspects. The very title of an alpinist film called TOUCHING THE VOID is a flagrant instance. These men climbed, it implies, to approach metaphysical vastness. We can think otherwise. In an earthbound picture called My Dinner With André, Wallace Shawn says, “Why do we require a trip to Mount Everest in order to be able to perceive one moment of reality? Is Mount Everest more real than New York? ... I think if you could become fully aware of what existed in the cigar store next door to this restaurant, it would blow your brains out.”

Only a certain kind of schlemiel, Shawn implies, would need Everest in order to apprehend the void through mountain peaks and snowy immensity. In Touching the Void one alpinist says that “freedom from clutter” is what he prizes up there. This is too simple to be anything like the whole truth. George Mallory said that he wanted to climb Mount Everest because it was there. The line is often quoted as a percept of vision and grit. Possibly it was just gilded vanity.