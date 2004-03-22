AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE EDITORIAL "Kay Sera," the editors "wonder whether President Bush really wants to get to the bottom of the Iraq intelligence story at all" (February 16). Really? Bush’s claim about African yellowcake turned out to be untrue, so the press and Democrats asked, "Who put this mistake in the president’s speech?" Then Bush’s claims about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) turned out to be untrue, so the press and Democrats cried, "We must find out who told this lie to the president!" Just this once, let’s make it plain: The president lied to the American people and to the world about the reason for the war, which was probably to try to establish democracy in an Arab nation because democracy is what we have to offer the oppressed and hopeless people of the Middle East as an alternative to terrorism—a goal the president feared we would not understand or support. Intelligence about Saddam Hussein’s WMD was never the reason for the war, but it was a story the White House knew the American people could understand and could be frightened into believing. Now, having told his lie so many times, the president is now stuck with it. He was right about one thing, though: We sure are gullible.

Michael Hickey

Palm Springs, California

CAST AWAY

CLAY RISEN'S ARTICLE "MISSED Target," is aptly named (February 2). I was disappointed to see that Risen missed the target with his interpretation of Forrester Research’s work on offshoring. While I wrote the brief "3.3 Million U. S. Services Jobs To Go Offshore" after conducting surveys with a number of business leaders, they were not casual conversations, nor the sole basis for my analysis.

In addition to a survey of 150 Fortune 1,000 companies, the research model for this brief was developed after three months of background research, two trips to India to meet with offshore companies, and an assessment of 525 services job categories. I also worked with a team of analysts on this brief. The model itself looked at how 18 different occupational categories in the services sector of the U.S. economy would be impacted by lower-cost offshore options. Once we defined the four main factors in the offshore decision process, we created a five-tier ranking of the impact of offshoring. This ranking was then applied to 505 Department of Labor occupational categories. We also reviewed the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Statistics data on National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates.

Risen is correct; it is a complex effort to precisely measure the number of jobs that will be lost to the move offshore. The discussion around offshore outsourcing remains a passionate one—one that requires an understanding of the existing and complex data.

John McCarthy

Forrester Research

Cambridge, Massachusetts