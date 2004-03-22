OTHERS ARGUE THAT BOYS DROWN GIRLS out in the classroom and that single-sex education is essential if female students are to learn and to build confidence. Studies certainly do exist to substantiate those claims. But after the American Association of University Women conducted a survey of the available literature in 1998, it noted that "Several of the studies found that although single-sex schools seem to have positive effects on girls' achievement compared with coed schools, once the findings were adjusted for student socio-economic status, pre- enrollment ability, selectivity of the school, and other variables, the differences diminished or disappeared." And, even if single-sex education makes sense during childhood, by age 18, it's time to treat students as mature adults who can fend for themselves, both in and out of the classroom.

MOST STUDENTS CHOOSE COLLEGES based on social factors as well as educational merit, and so women's colleges are forced to straddle a tenuous ideological line: They must argue that learning is best done without men while also admitting that life without them is incomplete. So view books are peppered with men (grabbing a drink in the dining hall! lounging on the quad!), and websites make special efforts to assure prospective students that the social climate is cheerfully co-ed, even if the classroom is not. In truth, it's difficult to have it both ways. Mount Holyoke women are bused to and from other campuses so they can interact with the opposite sex. But cautiously disembarking from an all-female shuttle in front of an Amherst College party offered a brand of sexism that I'd never seen in a classroom. Women were, quite literally, objects: They were imported, admired, and packed off on the last bus. The next day, Amherst women could have intellectual conversations with their male peers in the dining hall; for Mount Holyoke women, their only chance was in front of a keg.

CONVERSELY, MEN AT HOLYOKE WERE either fetishized--"There's one living on the fifth floor of Ham Hall! He's an exchange student from Dartmouth!"--or demonized. Campus slogans spurred an us-versus-them mentality: a t-shirt that announced Mount Holyoke is not a girls' school without men. It's a women's college without boys was a big seller. It was a hugely regressive form of female bonding, suggesting a defensiveness that only reinforced the perception of women as second-class citizens.

SO, WHEN PEOPLE ASK WHY I ATTENDED Mount Holyoke, I answer honestly: I went for the brainpower of the students and the caliber of the professors--some of the smartest people I've ever encountered, regardless of gender. To remain viable, colleges like Mount Holyoke and Wellesley need to align their mission with the possibility of progress. They need to distinguish themselves not through gender limitations, but solely through their educational excellence. Many may argue that going co-ed would destroy the schools' identity. Nonsense. These schools are superior in spite of, not because of, their single-sex status. (Did Harvard lose its reason for existing when it began accepting women?) Claiming otherwise only condescends to their highly capable students and reinforces the absurdity that succeeding in a co-ed world first demands steeling oneself in gender isolation. "I may not enjoy the social life at Wellesley at all, but the academics are well worth the sacrifice," laments one Princeton Review survey respondent. It's the twenty-first century. I thought women were done sacrificing.

This article appeared in the March 22, 2004 issue of the magazine.