Job loss isn't Bush's fault.

JOHN EDWARDS MAY have been the first to recognize the potency of job loss as an issue in the 2004 election cycle, but John Kerry has now firmly made it his own. "Dick Cheney went on TV and said, 'If we had John Kerry's tax policies, we wouldn't have had the job growth we've had in the country right now,'" Kerry told a crowd in New Orleans last Friday, amid news that January had brought a mere 21,000 new jobs, far fewer than the 125,000 jobs economists had expected. "I came here to say today, 'You're darn right, Mister Vice President. We'd have had real job growth; Americans would be working.'"

Listening to Kerry, you almost get the impression that George W. Bush personally scrolls through corporate payrolls looking for vulnerable people to throw out of work. "I think, when you're seven million jobs in the hole, step number one is pretty simple: Stop digging," Kerry thundered in Ohio last month. By this logic, all the country needs is a president more sympathetic to the plight of the common man and we could instantly reverse the recent hemorrhaging of jobs. Alas, it's not so simple. As incompetent as Bush may be at managing the economy, he deserves little if any responsibility for the millions of jobs lost during his term. Nor is there much Kerry or any other Democrat could have done to reverse the trend had they been in office instead.

CALL IT COSMIC justice for the Florida recount or a genetic predisposition toward economic bad luck. But, whatever you call it, you have to acknowledge that the deck was pretty much stacked against Bush on the jobs issue from the day he entered office. Just as American businesses over-invested in computers and sophisticated factory machines during the bubble years of the late '90s, they also over-invested in labor. There is some debate among mainstream economists over the lowest unemployment rate that can be sustained without causing inflation. (Companies must bid up wages when employees become too scarce.) Most economists put the sustainable unemployment level (known as the nairu, or non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment, for sticklers) somewhere in the low 5 percent range. But, even if you're optimistic and put it slightly below that, the economy would still have needed to shed between a million and a million and a half jobs from its late 2000 unemployment rate of 3. 9 percent. Of course, the economy has actually lost, on net, many more jobs than that--some 2.2 million since early 2001, according to the Labor Department's payroll survey, historically the most reliable measure of employment. But, even blaming Bush for the million-plus additional lost jobs strains economic logic.

At the most abstract level, there are two things that determine short-term employment growth: the rate of growth of the overall economy, which affects job growth positively (the better the economy, the more new jobs), and the rate of productivity growth, which affects job growth negatively (the higher productivity, the fewer new jobs). This, in turn, means there are two possible explanations for a period of subpar job growth. First, the economy can be in the tank, in which case companies aren't hiring because there isn't much demand for their products. Second, the economy can be healthy, but companies are getting more production out of their existing employees. Both of these scenarios have played out over the last few years.