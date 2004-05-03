Even when technical issues are not ensnared in partisan bickering, Congress's lack of scientific strength can undermine its effectiveness. Take the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and, more specifically, its Science and Technology Directorate. That Directorate spends over $1 billion each year on everything from detecting nuclear weapons to crop protection to biometrics. To govern responsibly, Congress must understand all these issues. But it has few resources to rely on. CRS has produced broad reports covering the full sweep of DHS science and technology activities, but it has never ventured into technically challenging waters. The GAO has been the most impressive, producing sophisticated studies on risk analysis, interoperable communications, information sharing, and other technical matters; yet its work addresses only existing—and not potential-programs. The CBO has yet to issue a report related to the DHS.

This lack of technical muscle showed itself February 25 when the House Subcommittee on Cyber security, Science, and Research & Development held a hearing on next year's budget with Charles Macquarie, the DHS undersecretary for science and technology—possibly the only such hearing this year. Macquarie's purview spans a host of important issues, such as bio-surveillance, detection of suicide bombers, and wireless communications, and the committee might have been expected to delve deeply into several of those. Yet the most probing questions came on cyber security, though it accounts for less than 2 percent of the proposed DHS research budget.

Why? In a telling aside, Texas Republican Kay Granger informed the witness that, "some of us attended the National Defense University Tuesday morning for an exercise on cybersecurity, which is probably why you're getting these questions [on cybersecurity]." If Congress had the resources to seriously investigate homeland security science and technology, the hearing would never have spent so much time on questions raised by a single, marginally related seminar—it would have focused on research generated by Congress itself. All the talk of cybersecurity was a sign of a vacuum in Congress, which lacked in-depth understanding of the other 98 percent of McQueary's purview.

SOME MEMBERS OF Congress have responded to these problems by trying to revive the OTA. That would be a mistake given the partisan acrimony that accompanied the agency's demise. As former House Speaker Gingrich, who led the effort to abolish the OTA, has argued, "Those of us who were conservative Republicans felt that the OTA was used by liberals to cover up political ideology with a gloss of science." Representative Rush Holt, a highly respected physicist who is leading the OTA-renewal push, countered in Wired magazine in late 2002 that "GOP House leaders are simply afraid of unbiased scientific analysis that might conflict with their political agendas."

It's exactly this kind of bickering that a new institution could circumvent. The cost would not be great. A new office for science and technology analysis could likely be funded for about $20 million annually, roughly the OTA's level of funding before its abolition. By contrast, the Bush administration requested $101 million this year for CRS, $35 million for the CBO, and $487 million for the GAO, a total of $623 million. Just the combined increase in the CRS, CBO, and GAO budgets between 2004 and 2005 is $32 million, over 50 percent greater than the cost of a new agency. Moreover, by consolidating scientists now dispersed throughout Congress's various support agencies into one institution, Congress could make much more efficient use of the talent at its disposal.

In the summer of 2002, in one of its few changes to President Bush's proposal for a new Department of Homeland Security, Congress established the undersecretary of homeland security for science and technology. Members from both parties recognized that America's future security will rely on the judicious application of new technologies—from radiation detectors to biometric scanners—and that the new federal agency would need a unit dedicated to assessing science and technology. Congress has had the good sense to consistently equip the executive branch with the scientific capabilities it needs to meet its responsibilities. It ought to do the same for itself.

