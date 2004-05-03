The New York couple might try to get around this restriction by becoming Massachusetts residents. And gay marriage advocates will argue that same-sex couples shouldn’t have to spend much time in Massachusetts to establish the state as their domicile. In the old days of Reno divorces, the Nevada legislature passed a law in 1931 saying you could establish Nevada residency for the purpose of a divorce by spending just six weeks in the state. The Massachusetts legislature will face pressure from the bed-and-breakfast industry to pass a similar law, making Boston marriages available to out-of-state couples with the same ease as the old Reno divorces. But, given the legislature’s resistance to gay marriages in general, there’s little reason to think such a law would pass. (On March 29, the legislature approved a constitutional amendment that would overturn the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s Goodridge decision, but it can’t take effect unless it is reaffirmed by the legislature next year and then ratified by the voters in a referendum.) And, even in the unlikely event that the legislature bows to the tourism industry, a well-settled body of law says that states don’t have to recognize the marriages of their own residents who have traveled to another state to get married for the purpose of circumventing a strongly held public policy in their home state.

That means the only gay people who can celebrate valid marriages in Massachusetts for the foreseeable future will be legitimate Massachusetts residents. What will be the status of those marriages when the couples travel out of state? Here, too, the answer should calm moderates on both sides of the gay marriage debate. When a married Massachusetts couple travels to Georgia on holiday, for example, the couple won’t be recognized as married under Georgia law but also won’t be completely without rights. Here it’s instructive to consider the experience of Southern courts dealing with interracial marriages in the years before bans on them were struck down by the Supreme Court in 1967. As Koppelman notes, Southern states were even more fervent in their opposition to miscegenation than opponents of gay marriage are today: Interracial couples were guilty of a felony; by contrast, none of the 37 states that have passed bans on gay marriage today has sought to impose criminal punishments on same-sex couples.

Nevertheless, even the most racist Southern courts developed a series of precedents for dealing with the complicated questions posed by the interstate recognition of interracial marriages. Koppelman identifies three separate categories of cases from the anti-miscegenation era. First, there were “evasive marriages,” in which people left their home states in order to circumvent local restrictions on interracial marriages and then returned home. Southern courts always refused to recognize marriages in these circumstances, and, as noted above, courts in the anti-gay marriage states would be likely to do the same. Second, there were “migratory” marriages, in which couples were validly married in a state that allowed interracial unions and then moved to a state that prohibited them. In the two reported state cases, Southern courts were evenly divided on whether to recognize these marriages: One court held that interracial marriages were so obnoxious that they couldn’t be imported permanently under any circumstances, while the other held that, in light of the right to travel, it would be silly to conclude that a marriage must end merely because people move for legitimate purposes.

These are the most difficult cases, and there might be similar disagreement over the validity of gay marriages by people who change their residence today. If a Massachusetts couple tries to move permanently to Georgia, for example, it’s not obvious whether Georgia courts will recognize the marriage for benefits purposes. But, although there’s bound to be state-by-state disagreement about how Massachusetts couples should be treated when they permanently change their residences, this will affect a limited group of people who can make decisions about where to move based on how hospitably they are treated.

Finally, Koppelman identifies “extraterritorial” cases, in which traveling interracial couples never lived in a Southern state, but their marriage became relevant in litigation arising out of that state. In these cases, even the most enthusiastic Jim Crow courts recognized the validity of interracial marriages—allowing a surviving spouse to inherit property, for example, or recognizing the children of the marriage as legitimate offspring. Anti-gay-marriage state courts are likely to follow in their footsteps today, in the spirit of accommodating the views of states that hold different views about gay marriage. After May 17, for example, imagine that one member of a same-sex Massachusetts couple gets into a car accident on a business trip in Georgia. If he’s hospitalized and his partner shows up at the hospital demanding visitation rights and the right to make medical decisions, even the most conservative state courts are likely to recognize the marriage in this limited context.