Poem

The curtains drawn, all rectangles are blue.

Four morning pigeons wheel in the school glue.

I hate the treacherous light of December.

Cold. I eat pumpkin soup out of the blender.

The central heating grumbles: “You, get out.”

Right. I put on my coat and off I go

where the salted red herring of the pavement

waits for the imminent snow.

Trot, trot along, you, unbuttoned biped,

across a skeleton of rusty tracks, with others

clutching in hand their steamy paper cups-

their secular candles.

March—ein, zwei, drei—under a crescent sun,

like numbers to infinity, ahead

through all the painted hallways of the town,

through all the scheduled winters of the world,