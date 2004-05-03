THE COMMANDERS

FINALLY, WOODWARD'S BOOK has one scoop that has been shamefully neglected: George W. Bush's White House is the goofy "Saturday Night Live" parody of itself. He captures Vice President Dick Cheney dozing off during meetings and tells the story of how, ten days before his inauguration, the president-elect journeyed to the Pentagon for a briefing with top brass and outgoing Defense Secretary William Cohen on the most important matters of state. Woodward renders the scene like this: "The [Joint Chiefs'] staff had placed a peppermint at each place. Bush unwrapped his and popped it into his mouth. Later, he eyed Cohen's mint and flashed a pantomime query, Do you want that? Cohen signaled no, so Bush reached over and took it. Near the end of the hour-and-a-quarter briefing, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Army General Henry 'Hugh' Shelton, noticed Bush eyeing his mint, so he passed it over." No-fly zo… mmm, mints.

NO WORD YET ON THE DEATH TOLL FROM DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION TO BUSH'S JUDGES

IN JUNE OF LAST year, when Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle bemoaned the Bush administration's diplomatic bungling on Iraq, House Speaker Dennis Hastert said the comment came "mighty close" to giving "comfort" to the enemy. More recently, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell laid into Ted Kennedy, whose criticisms of the postwar, he ominously noted, would be seen in Baghdad, "where those who are fighting Americans on the street can view them." Even President Bush has suggested dissenters should remain silent, saying during his April 13 press conference that comparing Iraq to Vietnam "sends the wrong message to our troops and sends the wrong message to the enemy." But Tom DeLay broke new ground on April 16 with his comment that the "politicization of the [9/11] Commission undermines the war effort and endangers our troops." What on earth can that mean? At least criticism of Iraq has something to do with the situation in that country, but what exactly do hearings about pre-September 11 intelligence have to do with Iraq? And how exactly could they threaten the American troops stationed there? No word yet on how many deaths have needlessly resulted from the Commission's efforts.

PAPER CUT