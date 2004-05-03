PRO-CHOICE

MANY READERS OF “BULL RUN” will have nodded in approval when authors Eliot Spitzer and Andrew G. Celli Jr. argued that government intervention in the free market is needed to “enforce the rules,” “deal with market failures,” and “uphold core American values” (March 22). Spitzer and Celli like to point out that Enron has become the poster child for corporate greed and corruption. But Enron is small potatoes compared with corruption and failures found in government. Enron executives basically did what politicians did with Social Security: They were not honest with investors. The only difference between the two is that, unlike government executives, corporate executives cannot simply print money. If they could, Enron would not be bankrupt. Surely anyone can find examples of corruption in government. In Spitzer’s own backyard, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority was widely reported to keep two sets of books.

If, as Spitzer and Celli like to point out, pollution is an example of a market failure where the government must intervene, then they seem blissfully unaware that governments pollute. Love Canal, for example, was also a dumping ground for all levels of government waste. Government EPA intervention cost hundreds of millions of dollars. But few people are aware that all the pollutants are still there.

Individual liberty was once the core value in the United States. That value has now been regulated away in the name of the public interest. A free market is a place where values are accepted, not imposed. It maximizes choices. Liberty is just a different word for choice. Regulated markets reduce choices. Laws force people to do what they would not want to do if they were free. Imposing a Democratic face is no more free than imposing a Republican face.