The film moves in and out of a hospital (where Thomas’s doctor is a woman reminiscent of the psychiatrist in Persona), the brothers’ apartments, and the coast of Brittany near the old family home, where the landscape prompts memories of boyhood fun and quarrels. But the real setting of the film is Thomas’s illness. It becomes the ambience in which the two men find out more about each other and, of course, about themselves. Glimmering outside that dark ambience is a suggestion that the illness is a clarifier. It is not a blessing in disguise, not a metaphor: it is part of the traversal of life that affects the ill person and those who care. It affects the way they care.

Chéreau takes his time. Within the expected temporal frame of a film, the flow of minutes to which we are accustomed, he lingers, he observes, he absorbs, he rests for moods. The most obvious instance of this is the hospital scene where Thomas is being prepared for surgery by two nurses. He lies nude on his bed, and gently, amiably, they shave his entire torso. Chéreau’s purpose is not fright or indignity but to dramatize the idea that here, inside this shaveable torso, this mere object, is the complexity that transforms this person into a nexus of sensibilities, radiated and received. Chéreau’s patience with this scene transforms a commonplace action into a small epiphany.

As the brothers, Bruno Todeschini (Thomas) and Eric Caravaca (Luc) evoke perfectly the sense not that they have begun and are fulfilling a film, but that we have joined these brothers at this stage of their long relationship. Their deepening knowledge of their separate but joined privacies is the quintessence of the film and is quite lovely. In the lesser role of Thomas’s girlfriend, Nathalie Boutefeu touches some truth about devotion and its changes. The parents of the brothers visit the hospital from time to time, but they seem to have little connection with their sons in any way or with that home in Brittany.

In any case, Son Frère helps to confirm the resemblance between Chéreau’s career and Bergman’s.

An Italian film called I’M NOT SCARED is a warm allegory in search of a meaning. The setting is southern Italy—1978, for no perceptible reason—and principally we move through immense golden wheat fields in Mezzogiorno sun. In this setting, which is almost a reproof of the dim places where most of us spend our lives, strangenesses evolve.