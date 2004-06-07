Yellow Jackets

I was in awe of the way they lived in both

the ground and air, both digging and flying, both

demon and angel. I was ready to kill them

with gasoline when I noticed my neighbor's burning

eyes across the street. I could tell from the way

he was looking at the can that he wanted them dead

for no other reason than wanting them dead.

I put down the can and rose to the height

of the just cut grass, high enough to see

the sills of heaven, yet not so high to keep

from burning with a few unnatural questions.

"Have you ever got down on your knees and listened

to the buzz of your own grief, then seen your face

in another face as different from yours as a yellow

jacket? Have you ever swelled with a tiny sting

then feared for your life?" I hit the ground with dangerous

force when he turned away, so high was that inch

to which I had risen. The bees awoke from the thud

of my weight and stormed from their hole in quick

pursuit. I fled like a fool into the street and then

his yard with a dozen stings on my legs and arms,

but oh what pleasure I took in causing him envy.

This article originally ran in the June 7, 2004, issue of the magazine.