For Johnson fanatics of my generation, what turned us on even before the original versions were the reinterpretations that we all knew by heart: "Crossroads" by Cream, "Love in Vain" by the Rolling Stones (oddly credited to "Woody Payne"), or "Traveling Riverside" by Led Zeppelin, not to mention the enticing glimpse of the Columbia re-issue on the cover of Dylan's Bringing It All Back Home. Not only did Johnson's reputation precede him, but so did the reputations of our most hallowed rock heroes. It was Dylan, in fact, who once made the shrewd comment that (in Wald's paraphrase) "the difference between the old blues singers and the young interpreters of the 1960s was that the young performers sang as if they were trying to get into the blues, while the older artists had been singing to get out of them." Wald takes this a bit further, suggesting that while Johnson was seen by his black contemporaries mainly as a bridge out of rural poverty, for modern white audiences "he has been the dark king of a strange and haunting world, lost in the Mississippi mists and harried by demons--a legend more earthy, violent, and passionate than anything in our daily lives."

In his memoir of Johnson, Peter Guralnick speaks of the "apocalyptic effect" the music had on him and his friends, and points in particular to the terror produced by songs such as "Hellhound on My Trail." The fact is, the song is terrifying, and stark, and thrilling, as few others in the blues idiom can claim to be. When Johnson sings in a voice of high-pitched desperation, with hard-bent strings weeping behind him, "I can tell the wind is risin'/The leaves tremblin' on the tree," who doesn't feel the loneliness and panic of someone standing alone in a storm at night, with no shelter and nowhere to go? The song works because, whatever the specific context, it is a terror that we have all felt, and when we hear it, we really hear it. The sheer emotion of it can be overwhelming. Eric Clapton and Keith Richards can find an outlet for that emotion by absorbing Johnson's music into their own; but for writers such as Guralnick and Welding, the outlet is words, and when trying to convey something so raw, it is difficult not to tip into hyperbole. Only an outsized legend seems big enough to carry it all, made larger with every retelling.

But what the legend hides is that many of these songs were, at bottom, less a cry de profundis than a plea for sympathy or, more to the point, a seduction attempt. Enormously attractive to women--one girlfriend called him "the cutest little brown thing you've ever seen in your life"--Johnson had a well-deserved reputation for his ability to score one-night stands, though perhaps not so much for the sex as for the meal and warm bed that went with it. "Women, to Robert, were like motel or hotel rooms," recalled Johnny Shines. "Heaven help him, he was not discriminating. Probably a bit like Christ, he loved them all. He preferred older women in their thirties over the younger ones, because the older ones would pay his way."