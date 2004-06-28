Best Intentions

This has been a unique kind of war: rifle in one hand, wrench in the other is how one of our commanders described our mission. This was not some "rogue operation" willed by the White House and by the Department of Defense. It wasn't Paul Wolfowitz's war. It was a war waged with congressional authorization and fought in the shadow of a terrible calamity visited upon America on September 11. Sure enough, we didn't have the support of Kofi Annan or of Jacques Chirac. But Americans could be forgiven a touch of raw pride: We hadn't had the approval of Boutros Boutros-Ghali (or of the head of his peacekeeping operations at the time, the same Kofi Annan) or of Franois Mitterrand when America rode to the rescue of the Bosnians in 1995.



My sense of Iraq, and of the U.S. expedition, is indelibly marked by the images and thoughts that came to me on those two trips to that country. A sense of America's power alternated with thoughts of our solitude and isolation in an alien world. The armies and machines—and earnestness—of a great foreign power against the background of a big, impenetrable region: We could awe them and they could outwait us. We could repair their infrastructure, and the insurgents could wreck it. We could "stand up" and train civil defense and police units, and they could disappear just when we needed them. We could entertain for them hopes of a decent political culture, and they could hold up against us a religious bigotry sharpened for combat and intolerance. We are not to stay long: That is clear to us and, for all their protestations to the contrary, to them as well. Politically, the U.S. interlude in Iraq is coming to a close. Beyond the prison of the old despotism, the Iraqis have found the hazards and uncertainties--and promise--of freedom.



It would have been heady and right had they brought about their own liberty, had they demolished the prisons and the statues on their own. And it would have been easier and more comforting had we not redeemed their liberty with such heartbreaking American losses. There might have been greater American support for the war had the Iraqis not been too proud to admit that they needed the stranger's gift and had we come to a decent relationship with them. But we take that world as it is. In Kurdistan, we have provided protection to a people who have made good use of this new order. There is no excessive or contrived religious zeal in Kurdistan, and the nationalism that blows there seems free of chauvinism and delirium. In the rest of the country, we have rolled history's dice. Iraq may not give us the base of power in the Persian Gulf we had hoped for at the outset of the war. We can live without that strategic gain. It is the Iraqis, more than we, who will need the saving graces of moderate politics.



An officer in the Marine Corps, trying to speak to my anxieties about this war, offered a soldier's consolation--the clarifying power of time and of patience. Tell me in 20 years, he wrote, how this war will have turned out, for it will take that long for it to reveal its full harvest. We judge quicker. Without the soldiers' mission, without their poise, we ride the roller coaster of a war whose justice and heartbreak alternate in endless succession. Nowadays, you dread the Department of Defense releases of the mounting number of those predominantly young men lost in the "Iraq theater of operations." Nowadays, you look away in hurt from the crawl at the bottom of the TV screen bringing news of another roadside bomb and another American fatality. It hasn't been easy and it hasn't been cheap, this new military campaign brought about by the coming apart of an Arab-Muslim world unwilling to deal with its despotisms and purveyors of terrorism. It would be a consolation were we to think that, after Kabul and Baghdad, there would be repose and an end to vigilance. But we should know the burning grounds of the Arab-Muslim world better by now. And we can be forgiven the premonition that this isn't the end of the matter.

"WE'RE DUE SOME luck," one of our most astute military leaders in the Iraq theater of operations, Major General Stephen Speakes, wrote me in an e-mail in late May. He was prescient. Our luck came in the most paradoxical of ways. Only days later, the Governing Council selected one of its own, Sheik Ghazi Al Yawar, for the presidency of Iraq. The man hailed from the Shammar, one of the great Arabian tribes, a Sunni tribe with a substantial Shia branch. The Iraqis were done with Bremer's tutelage, and with U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi. Bremer and Brahimi had wanted the 81-year-old Adnan Pachachi for president. The Governing Council's rebellion, and the joy in the city of Mosul, where Yawar was born, was the beginning of our redemption in Iraq.



Our writ had been rejected. And, on that very day, the country's designated prime minister, Iyad Allawi, a Shia secularist given to secrecy—and with strong ties to "reformed" Baathists and former Sunni operatives who had broken with the old regime—acknowledged a debt of gratitude owed by Iraqis to the American-led coalition and its soldiers. Our stewardship of Iraq is still loaded with troubles. But our soldiers have made our luck. A measure of success, and hence of our deliverance, is now in the realm of the possible. Iraqis may yet go beyond us and still find their way. If this comes to pass, we could not hope for a better retrospect of our time, and our mission, in Iraq.



This article originally ran in the June 28, 2004 issue of the magazine.