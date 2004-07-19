Crashing the Party

Moore's parallel presidential campaign poses a dilemma for Democrats. The Kerry campaign--mindful of the heat Wesley Clark took in the Democratic primaries when Moore, appearing on stage with Clark at a rally, accused President Bush of being a "deserter"--is keeping its distance. While it obviously appreciates the scrutiny Moore and his film are bringing to bear on the Bush administration, a campaign spokesperson was quick to announce that the Massachusetts senator hasn't seen Fahrenheit 9/11 and doesn't plan to. "The campaign will keep an arm's length from the film," says a Kerry adviser. "There's no upside to embracing a filmmaker who is likely to pop off at any moment with statements as inflammatory as they are impolitic."

Other Democrats, however, aren't so chary of Moore or his effort. In late June, Moore had a VIP screening of Fahrenheit 9/11 at Washington, D.C.'s Uptown Theater. In attendance were a host of prominent Democrats--including Iowa Senator Tom Harkin, Florida Senator Bob Graham, California Senator Barbara Boxer, and numerous members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Even some of Fahrenheit 9/11's favorite targets, such as Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle-- who Moore mercilessly lampoons in the movie for being insufficiently opposed to Bush and the war in Iraq--dutifully showed up. (After the screening, Moore told Time, Daschle "gave me a hug and said he felt bad and that we were all gonna fight from now on. I thanked him for being a good sport.")

Although the applause at the Washington, D.C., event was more muted than at the New York and Los Angeles VIP screenings, where liberal celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Rob Reiner gave it raucous receptions, the presence of so many Democrats--especially those Senate Democrats, who delayed a vote on a defense bill so they could attend--spoke louder than any standing ovation. And, just in case his presence was insufficient, Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe appeared on the red carpet after the screening to gush about the film. "I think anyone who sees this movie will come out en masse to make sure John Kerry is elected president this November," he told a scrum of reporters. As for some of Fahrenheit 9/11's more fantastical ideas, such as Moore's implication that the war in Afghanistan was fought to build an oil pipeline for Unocal, McAuliffe refused to denounce them. "I will check into a lot of the issues myself about the pipeline and others," the head of the Democratic Party said. "But he raises a lot of very legitimate questions."

Democrats are willing to look the other way while Moore spins outlandish conspiracy theories because they view the filmmaker as a means to an end. "Even a fair number of people who are partisan Democrats say the movie is the work of loony tunes," concedes one Democratic strategist. "But it's bizarre how little has sunk in with the public about the Bush family's connections to the Saudi royal family and how often they've bailed the Bush family out, so a little more oxygen under that can't hurt." Another Democratic strategist explains: "This film is important and has power in this cycle."

Moore and his movie have already had a tremendous impact on one critical portion of the electorate: the left--the same folks who were inspired by Dean's candidacy or who, angered by the Democratic Party's swing toward the center during the Clinton years, cast their ballots for Ralph Nader in 2000. On a Monday night in late June, just after Fahrenheit 9/11's record-setting opening weekend, the liberal group MoveOn.org hosted more than 4,000 house parties across the country, at which some 55,000 people showed up to listen to a live webcast featuring Moore. It was the biggest such event in MoveOn's six-year history, according to MoveOn PAC Field Director Adam Ruben. "In Portland, we had nine hundred people at one event," Ruben reported. "In Philadelphia, we had seven hundred people at one party, and sixty percent of them said they'd never been involved in politics before."

In Newton, Massachusetts, an affluent suburb of Boston, William Saunders was hosting his first MoveOn event. The editor of Harvard Design Magazine, Saunders was apprehensive about who would show up at his house--which he had decorated with an American flag and a Kerry campaign sign. "I just hope none of them are psychos or Republicans with firebombs," he said before the party. But Saunders's fears were unfounded: The 40 or so people who gathered in his living room to munch on pita and baba ghanoush and sip beer and Pinot Grigio were white, upper-middle-class liberal professionals like himself.

When Moore got on the webcast, he looked optimistically ahead to the coming campaign. "I'm so encouraged, I really haven't had this much hope in three and a half years," Moore said. But Moore didn't want his followers to get complacent. He urged them to take a weekend in October to visit a swing state and do literature drops or call senior citizens. And he asked them to identify five nonvoters and "adopt them," making sure they voted against Bush in November. "None of us wants this just to be a movie where people just go to see the movie, eat some popcorn, and then go home," he said.

Moore then took questions that had been submitted to MoveOn by e-mail. One person asked Moore's advice to the Kerry campaign. "Do not spend the next four months moving toward the right in order to get those votes that you think you need to get out there, wherever that place is. ... Being a weak-kneed, wimpy Democrat is a sure way to lose." What would Moore like to see from a President Kerry in his first 100 days? "In the first hundred days, bring the troops home and help organize and support the international force that the Iraqis approve of."

Moore's campaign seemed to have the desired effect, at least in Saunders's living room. Although many of those in attendance were hardly Kerry fans-- indeed, some even said they planned to vote for Nader since Kerry was certain to win Massachusetts--a number of them nevertheless made plans to travel to New Hampshire, the nearest swing state, in the coming weeks to register voters and go door to door for Kerry. Some said they would write letters to newspapers in swing states throughout the country attacking Bush or supporting Kerry. "The 2004 election is triage," said one woman. "We need to stop the bleeding, and then we can address the systemic problems."

But that, in the end, may be the greatest danger Moore poses to Kerry and the Democratic Party. Because, while Kerry is currently benefiting from the "anybody but Bush" attitude gripping large parts of the left--as evidenced by his impressive fund-raising and the surprising absence of intraparty squabbling- -that unity will likely be a thing of the past if he wins on November 2. Not everyone politically inspired by Fahrenheit 9/11 subscribes to Moore's decidedly out-of-the-mainstream worldview, but the movie has clearly radicalized some voters. If Kerry wins in November, these Michael Moore Democrats may wrongly interpret the victory as a mandate for him and the rest of the Democratic Party to govern from the left. "I think we've been feeling this for the past few months, that there's been this shift in the country, that people are coming around," Moore said during the MoveOn webcast, as heads nodded in Saunders's living room.

And, when Kerry doesn't do the things Moore and his fellow travelers expect him to do--like pull American troops out of Iraq in the first 100 days--they are likely to turn on him. "Kerry will have more of a problem dealing with his base than any Democratic president ever," says one of the few Democratic strategists concerned about Moore's growing role in this presidential campaign. "If Kerry wins, some of the people who voted for him will have expectations he won't be able to meet. Only President Michael Moore could meet them." In fact, Moore has already signaled his intent to focus a critical eye on Kerry, recently telling Time, "When Clinton was President, I went after him. And if Kerry's President, on day two I'll be on him."

The difference may be that, when Clinton was president, liberal Democrats were quiescent enough to let him govern from the center; he embraced welfare reform and fiscal conservatism without suffering a reelection primary challenge. In a Kerry presidency, the Democratic Party's far more energized left-- conditioned by Moore to guard against Democratic sellouts--may not be so forgiving.

But, for now, that possibility doesn't seem to bother many Democratic officials. Whatever qualms they may have about Moore, they're pushing them aside and welcoming his support. "Is the Democratic Party embracing something they're ultimately going to have to distance themselves from? I don't know, it's possible," says one Democratic strategist. "But I think this film is emblematic of the fact that all parts of the party are embracing the common goal of getting Bush out." Or, as Chris Lehane, the Democratic operative turned Moore political adviser, puts it, "I think the focus from everyone in the party right now is to follow the Al Davis game plan: Just win, baby."