Havana John

The House of Representatives is such a reliable rubber stamp for George W. Bush that it's remarkable anytime the body votes against the president's wishes. It's even more remarkable when the House thwarts one of Bush's few election-year legislative priorities. But that's exactly what happened last week. It was lost in the hoopla surrounding John Edwards's selection the previous day, but, on July 7, 46 Republicans joined 174 Democrats to block parts of the Bush administration's new Cuba policy. That policy, which went into effect last month, includes new regulations severely limiting remittances of money and goods that Cuban-Americans can send to family members on the island, as well as a new rule scaling back family visits from one per year to one every three years. The House vote overturned the draconian remittance policy, which bans Americans from sending gift parcels that include anything from clothing to fishhooks to shampoo to seeds, and which has angered a significant sliver of the Cuban-American population. And the debate on the House floor featured the rare spectacle of conservative Republicans ripping into each other. Intemperate comparisons to the Holocaust were made. Members were accused of being anti-family. Speaking angrily for the losing side, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, the hard-line Cuban-American congressman from South Florida, complained that the amendment "seeks to undermine an entire policy that President Bush has just implemented."

It's not the first time the House (or even the GOP) has split on Cuba policy. The 42-year-old U.S. embargo and the regular attempts to tighten or loosen restrictions on trade and travel to the island frequently pit free-trade conservatives and liberal Democrats against hard-line, anti-Castro Republicans. But, for the first time in the history of Cuban-American politics, the cleavage that has long existed in Washington is now mirrored in the Cuban-American community itself. Recent polls, including one released two days after the House vote, show that Bush's support among Cuban-Americans, a Florida demographic essential to his reelection and one he won overwhelmingly in 2000, is bleeding because of his new policies. Bush captured 82 percent of the Cuban-American vote in 2000, but the poll showed that his support is down to 66 percent, a drop equivalent to about 60,000 Florida votes. Given that he won the state by 537 votes, the drop provides a significant opening for John Kerry. The question now is whether the Massachusetts senator can seize it.

For years, analysts have predicted that second-generation Cuban-Americans and recent arrivals from the island, who are supposedly less wedded to the hard- line policies of older Cuban-American activists, would slowly shift this demographic toward the Democrats. But the predictions have never translated into support on Election Day. Republican presidential candidates through the 1980s and 1990s regularly received over 80 percent of the Cuban-American vote. The one anomaly is Bill Clinton, who, in 1996, won an impressive 29 percent of Florida's Cuban vote. But that success had little to do with a new and supposedly more open-minded generation of voters. Clinton won his share of the vote the old-fashioned way--by pandering to hard-liners like the members of the Cuban American National Foundation (canf) and signing tough legislation like the Helms-Burton Act, which sought to sanction companies using property confiscated from Americans. In 2000, there was again lots of talk about the new wave of more pragmatic Cuban voters, but the theory was never really tested. Once the Clinton administration sent Elin Gonzalez back to Fidel Castro's tyranny, most Cuban-Americans never gave the Democratic ticket a hearing. Bush won eight out of ten Cuban-Americans in 2000, and his brother Jeb won about the same margin two years later in his gubernatorial reelection. Also in 2002, Mario Diaz-Balart, Lincoln's little brother, easily defeated a Cuban-American Democrat named Annie Betancourt, a widow of a Bay of Pigs veteran and a critic of the U.S. embargo. She seemed to be the face of the New Cuban demographic courted by Democrats. But Mario won the South Florida House seat 65 percent to 35, garnering the familiar 81 percent of the Cuban-American vote.

Yet things really may be different this time. Last year, Bush started to hear grumblings among his Cuban-American base that he hadn't done enough to dislodge Castro from power. He formed a commission to come up with a comprehensive new Cuba policy, and hard-liners like the Diaz-Balarts helped convince the White House to adopt the panel's most controversial recommendations: a crackdown on remittances and travel to the island by Cuban- American families. The policies sparked outrage in Miami not seen since the Elin affair. The new policies have dominated Spanish-language television and radio. Small Cuban-American businesses that specialize in shipping gift packages to Cuba have told reporters they will likely close down. Cuban- Americans jammed Miami International Airport to squeeze in one last trip to the island before the new rules took effect--some reportedly yelling anti-Bush slogans. New groups like the Cuban American Commission for Family Rights sprung up overnight to oppose the policies. Even canf issued a statement opposing several of the new restrictions it considers anti-family, pointing out that the policies had "created a greater divide" between established Cuban-Americans and recent arrivals--exactly the split Democrats have been counting on for years.