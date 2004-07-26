Correspondence

ONCE UPON A TIME

Ruth Franklin misrepresents the artistic writings of children of Holocaust survivors and trivializes the entire experience of having parents who so narrowly escaped genocide ("Identity Theft," May 31). Indeed, the authors Franklin denigrates have in common not only their artistic response to their legacy--varied and idiosyncratic as it is--but also the absurd, fortuitous miracle that their parents survived the Holocaust when most everyone else of European Jewish heritage did not. That, in itself, distinguishes them as members of an exclusive club, entitled to a special voice when it comes to interpreting the post-Holocaust experience. Not Auschwitz, but its aftermath, is their domain. Their life lessons became the very special knowledge that life itself--and everything associated with it--can rapidly and mercilessly disappear. The fact is, children of Holocaust survivors are not the same as children of alcoholics or abuse. The comparison is insulting and stupid. Had the Nazis succeeded, these writers would never have been born. If the Holocaust was indeed unique, which almost everyone recognizes it was, then the offspring of its survivors must have experienced something that was unique as well. And that singularity can give rise to art--sometimes great, sometimes mediocre--but legitimate art nonetheless. There is no "theft" in such inevitability of creation. All artists have been inspired by the households in which they were raised. The identity that belongs to children of Holocaust survivors--the very basis for their common experience--has not been stolen. It is theirs alone.

Franklin attacks one writer in particular, attributing his style and motivations to those of every other writer of the second generation. I, too, was lumped into this rebuke based on a single short story that she misrepresented. Obviously, however, Franklin had not read my stories, novels, and essays--nor was she apparently aware of the public positions I have taken on Holocaust art and memory--before writing her essay. It is simply untrue that I have elevated my own personal suffering (which I have never professed anyway) beyond that of my parents or of any other survivor. Moreover, Franklin's essay disingenuously discounts whether the second generation even exists. She mockingly questions whether there is any research or literature to authenticate the claim. Yet, many highly credentialed psychologists have written widely on the subject. So, too, have literary critics. There are over 100 doctoral dissertations testifying to the very phenomenon that Franklin so imperiously and casually dismisses. To dispute the literary merits of the second generation is legitimate, but to deny its existence or to question its source material is to become a strange stepchild of Holocaust denial. The art created by the second generation is not based on trauma or even testimony, but rather is a genuine expression of mourning--the deep, unfulfilled longing to comprehend the unknowable and to repair what can't be fixed. In the absence of graves, these children have produced an entirely different kind of grieving ground. Nobody would want what it is that Franklin has accused us of taking away.

Thane Rosenbaum