DEMOCRACY LATER

With Americans fighting and dying for democracy in the Middle East, there's never been a more urgent need for a well-funded National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which supports democratic movements around the globe-- including in Iraq and Afghanistan. Until recently, Congress--especially congressional Democrats--seemed to understand this. John Kerry says on the stump that "winning the war of ideas" is crucial to defeating terrorism, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who rose to prominence with her support for Chinese democracy movements, told a conference in April 2003, "We must address the real source of so much instability across the Middle East--the lack of freedom, prosperity, and human rights, including women's rights." Last fall, both the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed a resolution hailing the NED "for its major contributions to the strengthening of democracy around the world" and vowing "to continue to support [its] vital work." And, in his last State of the Union address, George W. Bush pledged to double the NED's $40 million budget.

But, in the House budget process this spring, appropriators agreed to give the NED a mere $11 million budget increase. Then, in a stunningly foolish vote last week, the House negated even that. By more than a two-to-one margin, the House agreed to siphon $10 million from the NED and put the money toward a somewhat less world-historical purpose: small-business loans. And, while the amendment was sponsored by the GOP's Small Business Committee chairman, Illinois Representative Donald Manzullo, far more Democrats (193) than Republicans (87) supported the measure. While several senior Republicans rose to defend the NED, which has a history of bipartisan support, no Democratic leader bothered. In fact, Pelosi hailed the move as "part of our Democratic initiative to help small business." But at least no Democrat sounded as moronic as Michigan Republican Thaddeus McCotter, who urged his colleagues to "remember that democracy begins at home. ... The continued support of small business, the perpetuation of their entrepreneurial dreams, is the seed of democracy, which we are endeavoring to sow throughout the world. Let us not forget them and turn our backs today." Alas, it seems we've already begun to turn our backs on the world.

OUT OF (GUN) CONTROL