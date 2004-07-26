Time Suspended

The protagonist is Viktor Navorski (not Victor Navasky, who is someone else). He comes from a country named Krakozia, which has had a revolution while he was in flight; the change of government invalidates his papers. He cannot enter America or go home. He must wait--for almost a year, as it turns out. That year is treated by Spielberg without any perceptive response to the terminal as such and, aside from superficial irritations, utterly without any exploration of the effect on Viktor of his statelessness. The two hours are filled somehow: a romance with an airline hostess who is otherwise engaged; another romance between a new friend, a food handler who feeds Viktor, and a customs woman; an argumentative Indian sweeper; pratfalls on slippery floors; a renovation project in the terminal on which Viktor (who is a professional builder) works; a running vaudeville routine between him and the government official in charge of his case; and other wisps. In short, any inspiration that the setting and the man's political dilemma might have evoked is jettisoned--for scraps of old movies.

This is somewhat shocking. Spielberg's career has ranged from the exalted (Schindler's List) to the extraordinary (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) to the cheerily entertaining (E.T. and Catch Me If You Can) to fare intended, as they say, for children of all ages (Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park), but even at the low end of the Spielberg spectrum, there has always been some air of ingenuity, some sense of the maker's excitement. Not here. The Terminal plods in spirit and execution.

Alex McDowell designed a cruelly veristic immense terminal for the film. Michael Kahn edited the picture adroitly, trying to lift some limp material. Janusz Kaminski, a marvelous cinematographer, didn't get much chance for marvels but supplied what the film needs. Catherine Zeta-Jones, as lovely as ever, is authentic in the few good moments that the cobbled-up hostess role allows her. Stanley Tucci clearly knows that he has a clichd part as the beleaguered government official and does his best to give it some polish.

The disappointment in the cast is, once again, Tom Hanks, who plays Viktor. The man who gave such full performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump and A League of Their Own has of late been gliding through roles rather than inhabiting them. This was first apparent in Saving Private Ryan, in which he had a decently rounded character and simply did not authenticate it. In The Terminal the gliding is even worse, because the role is a thing of shreds and patches. Hanks tried to characterize Viktor's walk, but that was about all the creation. (The reason for Viktor's American visit, when we finally learn it, makes the role even more of a figment of story conferences--and almost excuses Hanks's failure to realize it.)

But the worst disappointment is with Spielberg. To expect, even to hope for, another Schindler's List would be unreasonable. But where at least is the dexterous entertainer? In The Terminal, the Indian sweeper turns out to be an ingenious juggler. The ingenious Spielberg turns out to be an airport sweeper.