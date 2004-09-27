On the Hill

After they took a beating in the 2002 midterm elections, congressional Democrats vowed to stop shading their differences with Republicans and draw sharper distinctions for voters. Focus groups and polls had dulled the party’s message—it was time to fight back.

But, when the federal assault-weapons ban expired this week, few Democrats had much to say about it. A few anti-gun diehards, such as Senators Charles Schumer and Dianne Feinstein, staged press conferences. But Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi offered only token protests. According to House and Senate Democratic staffers, kicking up a public fuss was never really a serious option. “I never heard much discussion about it in leadership meetings or in the caucus,” says one Democratic House leadership aide.

And no wonder. There were good reasons for Hill Democrats to take a pass on challenging the ban. First, there’s the party’s nightmarish recent history with gun control—a record of few accomplishments and several electoral disasters (including the 2000 presidential race, in which gun-control issues may have cost Al Gore Arkansas, West Virginia, and Tennessee). Then there’s the fact that the assault-weapons ban itself was ineffectual and not worth a risky fight. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Democrats are still grappling with the vexing challenge of appealing to pro-gun-control voters while eluding the wrath of the National Rifle Association (NRA). In other words, many Democrats probably remained quiet simply because they weren’t sure what to say.

It’s hard to overstate how scarred the Democrats remain by the ban’s original passage. The federal ban on 19 types of semiautomatic weapons, such as AK-47s and Tec-9 pistols, was a liberal crusade in Bill Clinton’s first term. Clinton knew the NRA would mount furious opposition, but, as he wrote in My Life, “[S]urely we had not reached the point where the only way to keep congressional seats safe was to leave the American people and police officers in greater danger.” In 1994, Clinton, resisting pleas from House Democratic leaders like Tom Foley and Dick Gephardt to abandon the ban, managed to win its passage. Foley and Gephardt “were right and I was wrong,” Clinton concedes. That fall, Republicans, with the help of the NRA, swept to power in the House. The NRA bragged that it had knocked off 19 of 24 Democrats on its hit list and, as Clinton writes, “could rightly claim to have made [Newt] Gingrich the House Speaker.” (For good measure, that fall, a crazed man furious over the ban drove to Washington from Colorado and strafed the White House with an assault rifle.) So it’s not hard to understand why the assault-weapons issue was “bringing back nightmares” this year, as one Democratic aide jokes.